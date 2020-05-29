Mass Audubon’s birding fund-raiser stays close to the nest - and soars

This year, given the state’s COVID-19 social restrictions and the closure of many conservation properties, the nonprofit redesigned the event. Renamed a “Bird-at-home-athon,” the fund-raiser May 15 and 16 asked participants to count birds they could see from their own yards or from nearby spots in their neighborhood.

Mass Audubon’s biggest annual fund-raiser, a springtime event called the “Bird-a-thon,” typically draws hundreds of birders to go out to the state’s woods and beaches in a friendly competition to observe and identify the greatest number of species.

Mass Audubon educator Patti Austin came across a familiar name in while watching for birds in Norwood for the Bird-a-thon 2020 fund-raiser.

The organization also created bird-related activities to do with children at home, such as drawing pictures of birds. In accord with this year’s redesign of the event, families and less competitive birders earned “team points” by making bird feeders, creating bird-related art, and participating in other team challenges

Despite — or perhaps because of — the changes, the “Bird-at-home-athon” was a resounding success.

There were 1,450 participants in bird spotting and other at-home nature activities this year, nearly double the 750 birding participants last year, according to Mass Audubon spokesman Michael O’Connor.

“We’re running twice the number of people who wish to participate due to the fact that this year’s changes make it much more feasible for families,” Wayne Petersen, director of Mass Audubon’s Important Bird Areas Program, said before the event.

This year’s event was also a fund-raising success, O’Connor said, raising a record-breaking $295,000 statewide with more donations still coming in. (Donations will be accepted for the fund-raiser until mid-June).

Last year’s bird-a-thon raised $235,000 statewide.

“The whole circumstance created by a virus that brought the world to its knees has brought out the impulse to give more,” Petersen said. “This thing may have brought out the better side from a lot of people.”

While the changed emphasis probably caused participants to be less aggressive in seeking to find birds across widespread areas, it may have resulted in better coverage close to home, Petersen said. In past years, birding teams have reported seeing 40 species from home.

Looking out at a green space visible from his own home in Hingham on a typical spring day, Petersen said, he could see a red-bellied woodpecker, goldfinches, and hear a Carolina wren singing.

Watching from home, he said, bird lovers might also see “a turkey vulture high overhead, or a red-tailed hawk.”

All Mass Audubon buildings and facilities remain closed to help stop the spread of COVID-19, but many wildlife sanctuary trails have been reopened for local visitors. For more information, visit massaudubon.org.

Robert Knox may be reached at rc.knox2@gmail.com.



