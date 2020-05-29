Mass. reports 617 new coronavirus cases and 78 new deaths

The state also reported updates to the metrics it is using to determine when to reopen parts of the economy.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases climbed by 617 to 95,512. The Department of Public Health also reported 9,422 new tests had been conducted, marking a total of 571,745 in the state.

The state reported Friday that the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Massachusetts had risen by 78 cases to 6,718.

The seven-day weighted average of positive tests continued to trend downward, with an average of 7.7 percent of coronavirus tests coming back positive. The number represents a 73 percent drop from mid-April.

The three-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients dropped to 2,070 from 2,109 on Thursday, and the number of hospitals utilizing their surge capacity remained steady at nine.

The three day average of coronavirus deaths also remained steady at 56, which represents a 63 percent drop from mid-April.

The new coronavirus numbers came as Governor Baker announced on Friday that restaurants could reopen for outdoor dining as early as June 8, as long as key public health metrics continue to improve.

“We need to keep trending [down] to move forward to the next phase. We really can’t take one step forward and two steps back,” Baker said.

A new University of Massachusetts model on Tuesday estimated the number of coronavirus deaths would reach 7,930 by June 20. The model, an ensemble that combines predictions from multiple models, only looks four weeks ahead.

The closely-watched University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation model predicts Massachusetts will see a total of 8,232 deaths by Aug. 4.

The numbers may be low. Experts are concerned that the pandemic may see a possible resurgence as states reopen and more people interact. A new study from Imperial College London painted a dire picture of the state possibly seeing hundreds of deaths a day in the summer.

