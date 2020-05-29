New COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations fall, as R.I. Governor gives update Friday

PROVIDENCE -- As the state increases the number of COVID-19 test sites, the positive daily numbers are showing a decline.
There were 122 new cases reported on Friday, the day after 3,226 people were tested. That brings Rhode Island’s positive cases to 14,635, out of 146,355 total tests since March 1.
The death toll rose to 693, with 16 new fatalities reported Friday. There are 219 people hospitalized, with 47 in intensive care, and 33 on ventilators.
Governor Gina M. Raimondo is speaking in a televised news conference Friday at 1 p.m. She is expected to talk about Monday’s Phase 2 reopening of the state’s economy, and the future for Twin River Casino, which has been closed since March. The parking lot is a rapid-response test site for the coronavirus.
This story will be updated during the news conference.
