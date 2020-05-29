New COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations fall, as R.I. Governor gives update Friday

PROVIDENCE -- As the state increases the number of COVID-19 test sites, the positive daily numbers are showing a decline.

There were 122 new cases reported on Friday, the day after 3,226 people were tested. That brings Rhode Island’s positive cases to 14,635, out of 146,355 total tests since March 1.

The death toll rose to 693, with 16 new fatalities reported Friday. There are 219 people hospitalized, with 47 in intensive care, and 33 on ventilators.