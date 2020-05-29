‘People are outraged.’ Protest planned in South End to demand justice for George Floyd

“We intend to practice social distancing," he said. “At the same time we think it’s important that we speak up at this time and stand in solidarity and demand justice. People are outraged."

“We’re protesting the pandemic of police brutality,” said Brock Satter, one of the cofounders of Mass Action Against Police Brutality, a grassroots group that is organizing the event.

Hundreds of people are expected to gather at Peters Park in the South End on Friday to protest the death of 46-year-old George Floyd, a Black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck, a use of force that police chiefs here denounced as “egregious” and “disgusting."

As of Friday afternoon, more than 1,700 Facebook users were interested in the event’s Facebook page and 615 had RSVP’d as planning to attend. The protest was announced before former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was arrested and charged with murder in connection with Floyd’s death.

The demonstration is also being held in honor of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was fatally shot

by a father and son in Georgia in February and Breonna Taylor, a Black woman fatally shot by police in her Kentucky home in March.

The protest is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. at Peters Park at 1277 Washington St. in Boston’s South End. Satter said it will be peaceful.

“We intend to have a peaceful protest. We don’t intend to destroy any property," he said. “This isn’t about destroying property, this is about demanding justice.”

In addition to the public outcry, law enforcement officials across the country have been speaking out and publicly condemning the actions of the Minneapolis police officers involved in the Floyd case.

The Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, an organization that represents police chiefs across the state, released a statement denouncing “the egregious actions taken by four members of the Minneapolis Police Department" that resulted in the death of Floyd on May 25.

Hampden Police Chief Jeff W. Farnsworth, the president of the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, echoed those sentiments in a telephone interview with the Globe.

“We take this extremely seriously,” he said. “Kneeling on someone’s neck has never been a prescribed method of subduing someone.”

Farnsworth said what the Minneapolis officers did is “not acceptable.”

“We do not do that here," he said.

Minneapolis police are allowed under the department’s use of force rules to use “neck restraints” as a “non-deadly use option” once the officer determines that physical action is needed to bring a subject under control. The use of force policy, which is posted on the city’s website, has not been updated since 2012; many departments banned neck and choke holds after the 2014 death of Eric Garner in New York.

“The MPD authorizes two types of neck restraints: Conscious Neck Restraint and Unconscious Neck Restraint,’’ the policy states. Under the “unconscious neck restraint” section the policy states that the “intention [is] rendering the person unconscious by applying adequate pressure.”

Minneapolis police can only use the effort to render someone unconscious if they are “exhibiting active aggression” for “life saving purposes” or when a “is exhibiting active resistance.”

Boston police do not train their officers in the use of neck restraints, said Boston Police Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a department spokesman. “We do not use neck restraints under our use of force policy,’’ said Boyle. “We do not kneel on people’s necks.”

Boyle, who said Police Commissioner William Gross was not available for an interview with the Globe due to his work schedule, said the department is prepared for the South End protest.

“We will be prepared as always,’’ he said. “We allow people to express their First Amendment rights.”

Lawrence Police Chief Roy P. Vaque posted a deeply personal letter pleading with the public not to judge his officers based on what he described as “the disgusting acts of one officer.”

“I cannot stand by and let the incident in Minnesota go by without stating how disappointed and disgusted I am,’’ wrote Vaque who noted he watched the video. “I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. How can anyone, never mind a police officer, treat a human being this way?”

Vaque wrote that he feared the death of Floyd has again created “another wedge between us” that he hopes will be temporary. “Trust between us is so important if we are going to continue to change Lawrence together for the better,’’ he wrote. "The men and women of the Lawrence Police Department are from the community, they are hardworking, dedicated, well trained and professional. They are not happy about the events.”

He noted that for his officers “we are committed to policing by treating everyone with respect, dignity, empathy and procedural justice for all. ...Our hope is that we can use this injustice to rally together to make Lawrence stronger.”

Arlington Police Chief Juliann Flaherty and other town officials issued a joint statement Friday adding their voices in opposition to the actions of police in Minneapolis.

“The behavior of these officers -- whether by action or inaction -- constitute a failure resulting in the ultimate cost in the loss of life," Flaherty said “I condemn these acts in the strongest possible terms.”

















Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney. John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.