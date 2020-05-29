Police rescue a goat at Plimoth Plantation

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

Plymouth police recently answered an interesting call at Plimoth Plantation. At 12:40 a.m. May 9, police received a 911 call reporting that a goat somehow got its head stuck in a fence at the living history museum. According to a tweet by police, Officer Andrew Carney and Sergeant David Lis dutifully answered the call and helped free the goat.

BELL RUNG IN BOXBOROUGH

A 57-year-old Boxborough man was arrested after he allegedly crashed his Chevrolet Camaro into a bell and flagpole at the entrance of a cemetery on May 21. Boxborough Police Chief Warren B. Ryder said that at approximately 8:14 p.m., police and firefighters responded to the crash at North Cemetery on Hill Road, where they found the bell dislodged from its base and the flagpole knocked over. An investigation found that the Camaro was allegedly speeding west on Middle Road when it left the roadway, crossed Hill Road, and smashed into the flagpole and historic bell, which had been saved from a fire in 1953. The driver was charged with operating under the influence of liquor; failure to stop at a stop sign; speeding; and a marked lanes violation.

CHICKENS ESCAPE

At 11:25 a.m. May 12, Stow police received a call from someone who reported seeing chickens on Great Road. The responding officer reported that the wayward chickens were on the side of the road and a message was left with their owner. According to the log entry, the owner called back and told police that he would “check to see if the chickens are his,” and, as it turned out, they indeed were. He then told police that he “collected his chickens.”

HERE KITTY, KITTY

At 8:48 a.m. May 5, Wilmington police received a call from a resident on Evergreen Drive who reported that her cat was stuck in the wall. According to the log entry, the frisky feline apparently crawled up the wall and went into the attic space. The woman then notified police and the animal control officer that a maintenance worker had managed to access the attic and successfully retrieved her cat.

THE CASE OF THE MISSING TOTE BAGS

Brookline police officers recently took a report of a larceny at the Brookline Health Department. Police were told that on April 22, approximately 15 red tote bags were placed in the unlocked glass vestibule of the Health Department. And these weren’t just any old tote bags — they were filled with office supplies, paperwork, gloves, and hand sanitizer. The next day, they were gone. Police put in a request for video footage of the location, with the hopes of catching the tote bag thief on camera.

EVERYONE’S THROWING STUFF IN SAUGUS

Saugus police have had to answer several calls about people throwing things at each other lately. One of the first calls came in on March 27, when someone at a mobile home park next to Town Fair Tire was accused of throwing fireworks over a fence at an employee of the tire shop. According to the log entry, officers determined that there was an ongoing dispute between the employee and resident of the mobile home park and advised them both of their rights to seek a harassment prevention order.

The next call came shortly after 9 p.m. April 24, when Saugus police got a 911 call from a resident who said his neighbor threw a coffee cup at him because he was barbecuing on his deck. Officer Daniela Salinas went to the scene and spoke to the caller, and peace was restored.

And last but not least, on the morning of April 29, Saugus police got a call from a woman on Lincoln Avenue who accused her neighbor of “throwing ice balls and marbles at her dog from the window of their home.” Officer Robert Stanley, Officer Christopher Zelinski, and Sergeant Matthew Vecchio were dispatched to the scene and took a report.

