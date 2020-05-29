Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly trying to entice a child online

A registered sex offender was arrested in Boston Thursday morning for allegedly trying to entice a child on the Internet, Boston police said.
Daniel O’Brien, 42, of Bostonwas arrested on a warrant near 85 East Concord St. at 10:11 a.m., police said. He faces a charge of enticement of a child under 16.
On April 28, detectives from the Frederick County Cybercrime Task Force in Maryland, while posing as a 13-year-old girl, were allegedly contacted by O’Brien through a social media site, police said.
Maryland detectives identified O’Brien as a registered sex offender who was living in Boston and continued to exchange messages with him until May 5, police said.
Advertisement
That day, Maryland detectives contacted Boston detectives assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and asked them to help apprehend O’Brien, police said.
According to the Massachusetts Sex Offender Registry Board, O’Brien is a Level 3 sex offender who was convicted in 2010 of enticing a child under 16 and attempting to commit a crime (kidnapping of a child under 16).
O’Brien is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.
Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.