Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly trying to entice a child online

A registered sex offender was arrested in Boston Thursday morning for allegedly trying to entice a child on the Internet, Boston police said.

Daniel O’Brien, 42, of Bostonwas arrested on a warrant near 85 East Concord St. at 10:11 a.m., police said. He faces a charge of enticement of a child under 16.

On April 28, detectives from the Frederick County Cybercrime Task Force in Maryland, while posing as a 13-year-old girl, were allegedly contacted by O’Brien through a social media site, police said.