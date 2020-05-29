Rutland detective John Songy, 48, dies after month-long coronavirus battle

Since John’s hospitalization at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Worcester in late April, Joanne had been encouraging recovered coronavirus patients to donate plasma, which experts believe may contain antibodies that help patients fight the virus. Several of her posts throughout the month have gained thousands of likes, shares, and comments from people offering to help or support her family.

“It is with a broken heart that I had to say goodbye to my best friend and love of my life,” said Joanne Songy, his wife, in a Facebook post Friday morning.

John Songy, a 48-year-old Rutland police detective from Leicester, died early Friday after a month-long battle with coronavirus, according to his family.

“I would like to thank each and every one of you from the bottom of my heart for the prayers, love, and support that you have given to me and our family,” Joanne said in the post.

John was an eight-year veteran of the police department and previously served with the Oakham police, Rutland police said in a statement Friday morning. His battle with the virus was “courageous and well-fought,” the department said.

“We wish to extend our sincerest condolences to Detective Songy’s family during this difficult time,” Rutland police said, “and we would like to thank the community for the generous outpouring of support that John, his family and the department have received throughout this ordeal.”

Several police departments across the state offered condolences on social media Friday afternoon, thanking John for his service.

“Detective John Songy put up a brave fight,” the Massachusetts State Police said in a tweet. “You will not be forgotten John.”

“We extend our deepest condolences to [Rutland police] and the family of Detective John D. Songy who passed away today. Thank you for your service. Rest easy,” Oxford police said in a tweet.

“The Gardner Police Department would like to send our condolences to the family and the Rutland Police Department on the passing of Rutland Police Detective John Songy. Rest easy brother,” Gardner police said in a tweet.

“We are deeply saddened on the passing of Detective John Songy of the Rutland Police Department. Our thoughts are with our brothers and sisters of the [Rutland police], the Songy family, and the Rutland community. Rest easy, sir,” Holliston police said in a tweet.

Information about services for John will be released when they become available, Rutland police said.

