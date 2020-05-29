In shake-up, Boston Public Schools eliminates 10 positions

Boston Public Schools has cut 10 positions from its central office as part of a broader shift toward school-based professional training. The cuts come through a combination of layoffs and reassignments, although district officials declined to specify the precise breakdown.

“By shifting coaching and professional learning more directly into the schools, we will be able to better support the growth of our school leaders and our teachers, which will help improve educational outcomes for BPS students," district officials said in a statement released Friday.

The terminated positions — all leadership roles in the Office of Academics and Professional Learning — oversaw subject areas such as history, math, English language arts, and science, developing curricula and offering professional training to teachers.