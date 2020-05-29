In shake-up, Boston Public Schools eliminates 10 positions

Boston Public Schools has cut 10 positions from its central office as part of a broader shift toward school-based professional training. The cuts come through a combination of layoffs and reassignments, although district officials declined to specify the precise breakdown.
“By shifting coaching and professional learning more directly into the schools, we will be able to better support the growth of our school leaders and our teachers, which will help improve educational outcomes for BPS students," district officials said in a statement released Friday.
The terminated positions — all leadership roles in the Office of Academics and Professional Learning — oversaw subject areas such as history, math, English language arts, and science, developing curricula and offering professional training to teachers.
Advertisement
The district is “transitioning from a focus on centrally delivered content, training, and workshops to an emphasis on school-based ... development,” the statement said. “This approach is also responsive to recommendations from [the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education] regarding the need for the effective support of professional development that is coherent and responsive to students’ needs.”
A state audit released earlier this year was critical of the district’s ongoing efforts at professional development, noting it “has not found a way to effectively support professional development (PD) that is linked to key needs of students and teachers.”
The district said this week’s terminations are not due to budget cuts, but rather are in line with the district’s recently-approved strategic plan, which among other things calls for a “district-wide professional development plan.”
The staffing changes follow recent school-level shake-ups at Madison Park and Brighton High School, among others.
Malcolm Gay can be reached at malcolm.gay@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @malcolmgay