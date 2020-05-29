State Police trooper suffers minor injury in two-vehicle crash in South Boston

A Massachusetts State Police trooper suffered minor injuries when his marked cruiser collided with another vehicle near the Frontage Road and South Boston Bypass Road interchange in South Boston Friday morning, State Police said.
The operator of the other vehicle was not injured, State Police said.
The trooper was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, State Police said.
The crash took place around 6:41 a.m. as the trooper, who was assigned to the Tunnels Barracks was responding to a call.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, State Police said.
