Trash truck driver exposed to chemical in Braintree

A hazmat team from the state Department of Fire Services responded Thursday evening to Braintree, where a trash truck driver was exposed to an unidentified chemical, according to the fire department.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. at the Covanta Energy transfer station on Ivory Street. The bag was in the back of the truck when the chemical was released, said Lieutenant Fred Viola of the Braintree Fire Department.

The driver, who is 43, had an underlying medical condition and was taken to a South Shore Hospital as a precaution, Viola said.