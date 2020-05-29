Two charged for alleged robbery/kidnapping in Methuen; third suspect sought

The victim told police he had invited Wood over to his home on Oakland Avenue and when she arrived, two men forced him at gunpoint into a white SUV, the statement said. Once in the SUV, the victim was allegedly assaulted, threatened and robbed.

Eric Deugarte, 25, and Meghan Wood, 24, were arrested after they allegedly kidnapped a Methuen man and physically assaulted him, the Methuen Police Department said in a statement.

Two Methuen residents were arraigned Friday on charges of armed robbery and kidnapping and police were looking for a third suspect who remained on the loose, officials said.

Advertisement

The victim was eventually released and called police who responded to the scene around 10 p.m.

According to the statement, police located the SUV around Tuscany Drive a short time after they were called to the scene and arrested Deugarte and Wood. Police also determined that Wood had been driving the car during the assault.

Deugarte is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and both he and Wood were charged with kidnapping and armed robbery. They were both arraigned in Lawrence District Court and are being held without bail before hearings that are scheduled for June 10, the statement said.

The third suspect is described as a light-skinned black male with a long ponytail, weighing approximately 155 pounds, according to police. Anyone with information about the incident or suspect is asked to call Methuen police at 978-983-8752.

“I’m proud of our responding officers for the effort they put into this investigation to help identify the suspects responsible so that they can be held accountable for their actions,” Chief Joseph Solomon said in the statement. “We are determined to find the third suspect and are seeking the help of the community in identifying and locating that individual.”