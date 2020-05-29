Was Governor Charlie Baker right to allow hair salons to reopen?

Amanda Orlando Kesterson

I support Governor Charlie Baker’s recent announcement that allowed hair salons to reopen on May 25, and I sincerely hope that we will soon see related industries, like nail salons, permitted to reopen as well.

The announcement of the closure of “non-essential” businesses in March revealed a true economic inequality in that those who work in an office, in a “desk job,” were largely unaffected by the order. Those employees have continued to collect their paychecks while working from home in most cases. The true devastation was felt among working class people: those who are the engines of our state economy, who provide the services which Americans have come to rely on to make their day-to-day lives comfortable and productive. In my view, hairdressers and others who serve in the beauty industry absolutely fall into that category. Allowing them to return to their jobs and to resume doing the important work they do was the right decision.

Hairdressers work long hours standing on their feet, in a job which is physically taxing and often emotionally demanding. Their work is important to individual self-care, which is a key component in an emotionally healthy person. Hairdressers, the vast majority of whom are women, need the income they earn to feed their children and pay their bills.

After their shops abruptly closed March 24 due to the governor’s pandemic order, many “non-essential” workers, which include hairdressers, had to wait a long time to collect unemployment, if they ever received it. The economic devastation of sending a hardworking group of women home with no immediate means of income by which to feed their families cannot be overstated. On top of their income loss, shops and their workers have faced the prospect of losing long-time clients.

The beauty industry is already regulated in Massachusetts, I fear that the increased restrictions placed on these salons in order to re-open during the pandemic will further challenge these workers in what is an already demanding job. Now that they are open, we should begin to gradually release these restrictions until hairdressers, and others in the beauty industry, are able to operate normally once again.

Dr. Anthony L. Schaff

Director of the Public Health Program at Tufts University School of Medicine; Brookline resident

Anthony Schlaff

Overall, the Massachusetts plan to re-open the economy is thoughtful and well balanced. I differ on one point, however. Nail and hair salons, or any business that puts people in intimate contact not necessary for our survival, should remain closed.

While acknowledging the economic difficulty of so many, we must keep three points in mind. First, we are a long way from the end of the epidemic. Most people have not been infected and remain at risk. Second, social distancing works and is the reason the worst early projections did not occur. The converse is also true – if we stop social distancing, a potentially catastrophic second wave will come.

Third, small differences in individual risk, multiplied, make huge differences at the population level. Imagine 1,000 people have the virus. If each infected person transmits on average to 1.1 others each week for 3 months, nearly 4,000 will have the disease. But with a slight drop in that transmission rate, to 0.9, just 250 would be infected after three months.cq Now think about millions!

COVID-19 kills many people. Right now, it cannot be effectively treated. Why put any number of people together if they do not absolutely have to be together?

Those claiming we have to choose between the disease and the economy present a false choice. Reopening too quickly in the face of a sure-to-come second wave will ultimately not work – the economy will close again with or without legal sanction.

Second, economies recover but not dead people. And while economic downturns cause suffering, the historical record in the developed world is that they have complex, variable, and relatively minor effects on overall mortality.cq Those claiming many will die from economic hardship are exaggerating at best.

Third, we have many options as a society to mitigate the harm of an economic downturn. We have the wealth and resources to meet all human needs even if only essential economic activity is allowed. We just need the political will to do it.

For those who own or work in hair or nail salons, let us summon the political will to support and protect them, and everyone else.





