Wednesday is family dinner night, thanks to Norwood schools

“Parents are home all day long now with their kids, so it helps them to have a little bit of a break once a week and provides the chance for the family to sit down around the table,” said Tony Mazzucco, the town’s general manager.

The free family dinners are in addition to lunches and breakfasts provided throughout the school week to any students who want them, according to Elijah Norris, director of dining services for the Norwood Public Schools, which is running the program for the town.

Every Wednesday, hundreds of Norwood families pick up that night’s dinner – with a choice of vegetarian or meat entrees — from their local school free of charge, and with enough food for leftovers to eat the next day.

The program "also addresses food insecurity — and it shows people that the community cares,” he said. “We just think it works on a lot of different levels.”

In recent weeks, as many as 470 families picked up the grab-and-go dinners, he said.

On average, the program costs about $7,500 a week, he said. Norwood Bank has donated $60,000 toward the costs for May and June and promised to pay more if needed, he said.

The meals are prepared and packaged family style and are distributed cold — with instructions for heating — and include eight to 10 servings.

Past menus include roast beef with roasted potatoes and vegetables, or a vegetable lasagna; pasta and meatballs, or a vegetable pasta primavera; and orange chicken with fried rice, or a vegetable stir fry. The kitchen staff also can accommodate food allergies.

“The response from the community has been overwhelmingly positive,” Mazzucco said. “I heard from a mother who [lost her job] and she said psychologically it was very helpful to her to have a lasagna baking in the oven.”

During this school year, before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down all classrooms, about 40 percent of Norwood’s approximately 3,500 students qualified for free or reduced-price breakfast and lunch, according to Norris. He said that since the schools closed in mid-March, all students in the community are eligible for free breakfasts and lunches.

The free dinners are available to any Norwood family with students in the public schools, who homeschool, or have children under age 18 in any school, he said.

Norris said the district has served more than 100,000 breakfasts, lunches, and dinners since the pandemic struck.

Mazzucco said the idea for serving weekly free dinners came from the town’s Incident Command Team, which wanted to make sure no one in Norwood was going hungry and that families were taken care of. The town also wanted to take advantage of the school kitchens and trained cafeteria staff.

About five cafeteria workers prepare the dinners each week — with Norris and the school secretaries stepping in to help when things get busy, Mazzucco said.

“We are excited to be part of a program uniquely designed to cater to whole families, instead of just individual students,” School Superintendent David Thomson said in a statement. “Our cafeteria workers are dedicated to ensuring that families in need of meals receive one each Wednesday. We look forward to continuing to help our community during this time of need.”

The money for the dinner program goes through the Norwood Fund, which combines three existing social welfare funds previously operated by the town with a new food security fund started because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Mazzucco said about $40,000 in donations has come in already. Those wanting to donate can find out how at norwoodma.gov/covd-19_resources (click on “The Norwood Fund”).

Families interested in receiving free dinners can make their request at norwood.k12.ma.us. All requests should be submitted by 10 a.m. on Tuesdays, through June.

Requests for dinners are confidential and used for planning purposes only, officials said.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.

Terri Chisholm prepares meals for the weekly dinner program sponsored by the Norwood Public Schools. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff