‘What do we want? Justice!’ hundreds chant in South End park in support of George Floyd

Ekran Sharif, 19, kneeled as well, holding a neon poster that read “No Justice No Peace.” She was nervous about joining the crowd because of the virus, but the killing of Floyd spurred her to take part.

On the basketball court, protesters kneeled, practicing socially distance and wearing masks, to demonstrate police brutality. Over loudspeakers, a song about Black men and women who had been killed by police in recent years played. “Eric Garner, say his name. Say his name,” the music blared as the protesters kneeled silently.

Hundreds of people rallied in Peters Park in the South End on Friday evening to protest police brutality and demand justice for George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who died in Minneapolis after a white police officer pinned his neck to the ground.

“This killing, to me at this point, it seems they’re getting too comfortable killing Black people,” she said.

Most in the crowd wore masks or face coverings and some wore shirts with symbols of civil rights and Black pride, including Malcolm X, the Black Panther party, and Black Lives Matter.

Shortly after 5 p.m. a cry went out.

“What do we want?”

“Justice!”

When do we want it?”

“Now!”

Signs in the crowd included messages such as, “Stop state-sanctioned violence,” “End police brutality!” and “The boys you keep on killing ... have mothers too!”

A viral video of Floyd’s killing sparked protests and outrage even across a country beset by a pandemic, with protesters taking to the streets in New York City, Los Angeles, and Louisville, Kentucky, among others, and some in Minneapolis burning a police station Thursday evening.

The officer who used his knee to pin Floyd’s neck to the ground, Derek Chauvin, was arrested and charged with murder earlier on Friday.

The crowd cheered Chauvin’s arrest, and applauded fellow protesters in Georgia speaking out in the death of jogger Ahmaud Arbery.

Speaking of those cases and others in which Black Americans have been killed by police or vigilantes, a man told the crowd, “We need to increase the scope of our demands and we need to root this out of society at the highest level.”

In Minneapolis Friday, the Hennepin County Attorney also said investigations into the other three officers at the scene, who have all been fired, are continuing. In a video filmed by bystanders that has ricocheted around the world, Floyd says, “I can’t breathe,” as Chauvin continues to hold his neck down. Bystanders beg the police officer to stop holding him, with one crying out, “He is human.”

Floyd’s death was seen as the latest in a painful pattern of police killings of Black men and women across America. Among them was Eric Garner, who died in 2014 after a police officer put him in a chokehold. Floyd’s words echoed Garner’s final words, “I can’t breathe,” which became a rallying cry at Black Lives Matter protests across the country.

In recent weeks, protesters have also mourned the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was jogging in Georgia and was killed by white residents, and Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was fatally shot by white police officers who entered her home.

