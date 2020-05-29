CNN reporters arrested while covering aftermath of protests over George Floyd’s death

An officer tells Jimenez he is under arrest, but does not respond when the reporter asks why. The officer ties Jimenez’s hands behind his back and leads him away.

At about 6 a.m. local time, correspondent Omar Jimenez and a CNN crew of three others were on air when Minnesota State Police in riot gear began detaining them.

A CNN reporting crew was arrested on live television Friday morning while covering the aftermath of violent protests over the death of George Floyd.

A producer is then arrested, followed by the camera man.

CNN president Jeffrey Zucker spoke to Minneapolis Governor Tim Walz, John Berman reported live on CNN. The governor apologized for the arrest and said he was working to get the crew released.

CNN anchor Jim Sciutto tweeted about a half hour later, “CNN reporter Omar Jimenez, producer Bill Kirkos, photojournalist Leonel Mendez, have been released from police custody. Minnesota State Patrol arrested the team shortly after 6aE this morning live on CNN air.”

Destruction from protests the night before is visible in the streets as fires burn near where the arrest took place. Protesters stormed a police precinct Thursday night, forcing officials inside to flee, before they set it on fire.

Thursday marked the third straight night of protests over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in Minneapolis police custody. Bystander video of the arrest, in which a white officer is seen kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he says “I can’t breathe,” led to the firing of the four officers involved and prompted investigations by the FBI and state authorities.

