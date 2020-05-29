Images from protests across the nation

The fourth night of protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody spread around the United States on Friday. Demonstrators marched in the streets large cities all across the country to protest police brutality and the death of Floyd, who died when an officer knelt on his neck despite Floyd’s calls that he couldn’t breathe. This case renewed anger over other recent cases involving deaths of Black Americans at the hands of police, and sparked outrage and protests across the nation.
Protests were largely peaceful, but some demonstrations escalated. In Atlanta, some protesters set a police car on fire and broke windows at the CNN headquarters.
Police cars getting literally destroyed in Atlanta outside the CNN Center pic.twitter.com/x5zRxZVQpb— Fernando Alfonso III (@fernalfonso) May 29, 2020
Protesters are now spray painting profanity on the Freedman’s Bank Building, near the White House. pic.twitter.com/QrOeBKftTs— Anna-Lysa Gayle (@AnnaLysaGayle) May 29, 2020
At #GeorgeFloyd protest in #Dallas.— Teresa Woodard (@twoodard8) May 30, 2020
📸 credit: #WFAA photojournalist @chancehorner pic.twitter.com/7kfbh1e2Q9
Scene on my Brooklyn street right now, Classon Ave. Police trying to cut off protest march. Standoff. pic.twitter.com/3PeDa1rFo7— Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) May 30, 2020
