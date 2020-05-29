fb-pixel

Images from protests across the nation

By Maria Lovato Globe Correspondent,Updated May 29, 2020, an hour ago
Demonstrators gather in the street Friday in Minneapolis.
Demonstrators gather in the street Friday in Minneapolis.John Minchillo/Associated Press

The fourth night of protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody spread around the United States on Friday. Demonstrators marched in the streets large cities all across the country to protest police brutality and the death of Floyd, who died when an officer knelt on his neck despite Floyd’s calls that he couldn’t breathe. This case renewed anger over other recent cases involving deaths of Black Americans at the hands of police, and sparked outrage and protests across the nation.

Protests were largely peaceful, but some demonstrations escalated. In Atlanta, some protesters set a police car on fire and broke windows at the CNN headquarters.

Advertisement


People protesting the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody block traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard in Las Vegas, Friday.
People protesting the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody block traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard in Las Vegas, Friday.John Locher/Associated Press
Protesters set a fire as they rally at the Barclays Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York.
Protesters set a fire as they rally at the Barclays Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York.Frank Franklin II/Associated Press
A participant in a protest over the death of George Floyd squares off with Denver Police officers at the corner of 14th Street and Broadway Friday in Denver.
A participant in a protest over the death of George Floyd squares off with Denver Police officers at the corner of 14th Street and Broadway Friday in Denver.David Zalubowski/Associated Press
A police car burns after protesters marched to the Georgia State Capitol and returned to the area around the Centennial Olympic Park and CNN center where some confronted police Friday in Atlanta. The protesters carried signs and chanted messages of outrage over the death of George Floyd.
A police car burns after protesters marched to the Georgia State Capitol and returned to the area around the Centennial Olympic Park and CNN center where some confronted police Friday in Atlanta. The protesters carried signs and chanted messages of outrage over the death of George Floyd.Alyssa Pointer/Associated Press
Protesters in Boston march past the Boston Police Department District 4 on Harrison Avenue.
Protesters in Boston march past the Boston Police Department District 4 on Harrison Avenue. Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff
Protesters demonstrate outside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis on Friday.
Protesters demonstrate outside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis on Friday. Joshua Lott/For The Washington Post
Hundreds protest the death of George Floyd
Hundreds rallied in Boston on Friday to protest police brutality and demand justice for George Floyd. (Shelby Lum|Globe Staff)
A protester puts on a gas mask Friday in Los Angeles.
A protester puts on a gas mask Friday in Los Angeles. Jae C. Hong/Associated Press
A man kneels on the street in front of police officers while chanting "I can't breathe" during a protest over the death of George Floyd, Friday in Los Angeles.
A man kneels on the street in front of police officers while chanting "I can't breathe" during a protest over the death of George Floyd, Friday in Los Angeles.Jae C. Hong/Associated Press
Police officers arrest a man during a protest over the death of George Floyd, Friday in Los Angeles. Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis.
Police officers arrest a man during a protest over the death of George Floyd, Friday in Los Angeles. Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis.Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.