Law enforcement leaders across US call for former officers involved in George Floyd death to face charges

The calls come as violent protests have broken out in Minneapolis and elsewhere against police brutality and days after a widely circulated video taken by a bystander showed a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes while Floyd, who was handcuffed and lying on his stomach, says “I can’t breathe.” Paramedics later lifted Floyd’s limp body onto a stretcher and placed him in an ambulance.

A growing number of law enforcement leaders across the country have labeled the police custody death of George Floyd as a “murder” and say the four former Minneapolis officers involved should face charges.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig said in an interview with MSNBC’s Chuck Todd on Thursday that “probable cause clearly existed that that cowardly officer committed murder.”

“Arrest him,” Craig said. "Arrest him now. Because that’s what needs to happen. As police officers that’s what we get to do. And I think that will send a resounding message to that community, like it will here in Detroit, that we work for you.”

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that paramedics could not detect Floyd’s pulse when they arrived to assist, citing a report from the fire department.

The four officers were fired Tuesday. But many high-ranking police officials are calling for further action.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, also speaking to Todd, said he and his colleagues felt Chauvin could face charges that “range anywhere from murder to manslaughter.”

The other three officers who “stood there and watched,” as Acevedo put it, would face accessory to murder or manslaughter charges. The Minneapolis police department has identified the other officers as Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J. Alexander Kueng.

Floyd, 46, was arrested Monday after an employee at a grocery store called police to accuse him of trying to pass a counterfeit $20 bill.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, whose office is investigating the officers’ conduct during Floyd’s arrest, said at a press conference Thursday that his office is taking its time to complete the inquiry.

“We’re going to investigate [Floyd’s death] as expeditiously, as thoroughly and completely as justice demands," Freeman said. “Sometimes, that takes a little time and we ask people to be patient. We have to do this right.”

In a Thursday video address to Atlanta residents, the city’s chief of police, Erika Shields, said she and her colleagues “fully expect for the officers to serve prison time. They’ve earned it.”

"We hire people who represent society. And sometimes, the worst parts of society end up on our payroll,” Shields added.

In a letter posted online to members of the Seattle police department, Chief Carmen Best said she wanted to “address the tragic murder of George Floyd by the Minneapolis Police Department Officer.”

David Roddy, the police chief in Chattanooga, Tenn., wrote on Twitter: “There is no need to see more video. There no need to wait to see how “it plays out.” There is no need to put a knee on someone’s neck for NINE minutes. There IS a need to DO something. If you wear a badge and you don’t have an issue with this...turn it in."

The police chief in Wichita, Kansas, Gordon Ramsay, who formerly served as the president of the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association, described on Twitter his emotional reaction to the video of Floyd’s arrest, which he says shows “a murder committed by those who violated the very oath they swore to uphold.”

The Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police said in a Facebook post that “each of these four officers will be prosecuted, as they should.”

“This is not American law enforcement. This is someone who has no integrity, honor, emotion, or respect,” the post said of Chauvin.

In Georgia, Polk County Sheriff Johnny Moats said in a statement posted to the office’s Facebook page that he is “deeply disturbed by the video of Mr. Floyd being murdered in the street with other officers there letting it go on.”

“All Officers involved need to be arrested and charged immediately,” he continued.

Orange County, Fla., Sheriff John Mina said on Twitter Floyd’s arrest was “inexcusable, indefensible, and in my opinion unlawful," and called for holding those responsible accountable for their actions.

In Massachusetts, Canton Police Chief Ken Berkowitz said on Twitter the former officers “will be tried and convicted of murder.”

Local law enforcement leaders told the Globe Chauvin’s conduct in the video constituted excessive force and his actions would have violated their policies.

Retired Massachusetts State Police Sergeant Timothy R. Whelan, now a Republican state representative from Cape Cod, harshly criticized the former officer’s actions on Twitter.

“You don’t treat a dog like this, never mind a fellow human being,” Whelan wrote. “This is a horror.”

As calls for the former officers to face criminal charges continued, violent protests raged in Minneapolis and other cities across the country. On Thursday night, the third consecutive night of demonstrations, protesters stormed a Minneapolis police precinct, forcing officials inside to flee. Demonstrators cheered as they set the building on fire.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.