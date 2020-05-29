fb-pixel

Photos: George Floyd protesters storm Minneapolis police precinct, set fires

By Amanda Kaufman Globe Staff,Updated May 29, 2020, 50 minutes ago
Protesters demonstrated outside of a burning Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct on Thursday.
Protesters demonstrated outside of a burning Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct on Thursday.John Minchillo/Associated Press

During the third straight day of protests over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in police custody, protesters in Minneapolis stormed a police precinct, forcing the department to abandon the building, and set it ablaze.

Protests first erupted Tuesday, a day after Floyd’s death in a confrontation with police captured on widely circulated bystander video. On the video, Floyd can be seen pleading and saying “I can’t breathe” as Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, presses his knee against his neck.

The Minnesota National Guard tweeted minutes after the precinct burned that it had activated more than 500 soldiers across the metro area.

Protesters outside of a burning liquor store near the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct on Thursday.
Protesters outside of a burning liquor store near the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct on Thursday.John Minchillo/Associated Press
Protesters stood on a barricade in front of the Third Police Precinct.
Protesters stood on a barricade in front of the Third Police Precinct.KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images
Protesters walked past burning debris outside the Third Police Precinct.
Protesters walked past burning debris outside the Third Police Precinct.KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images
Flames rise from a liquor store and shops.
Flames rise from a liquor store and shops.KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images
Protesters are seen from the roof of the Minneapolis police precinct building.
Protesters are seen from the roof of the Minneapolis police precinct building.Julio Cortez/Associated Press
Protesters used a barricade to try and break the windows of the precinct.
Protesters used a barricade to try and break the windows of the precinct.KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images
A protester hit a boarded up window of the precinct.
A protester hit a boarded up window of the precinct.KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images
Minnesota State Police protected a Target store.
Minnesota State Police protected a Target store. John Minchillo/Associated Press
Ruby Wasco, 5, looked over the scene at an AutoZone store.
Ruby Wasco, 5, looked over the scene at an AutoZone store.Carlos Gonzalez/Associated Press

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.