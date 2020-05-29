Photos: George Floyd protesters storm Minneapolis police precinct, set fires

During the third straight day of protests over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in police custody, protesters in Minneapolis stormed a police precinct, forcing the department to abandon the building, and set it ablaze.

Protests first erupted Tuesday, a day after Floyd’s death in a confrontation with police captured on widely circulated bystander video. On the video, Floyd can be seen pleading and saying “I can’t breathe” as Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, presses his knee against his neck.

The Minnesota National Guard tweeted minutes after the precinct burned that it had activated more than 500 soldiers across the metro area.