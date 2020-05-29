Restaurants could open as soon as June 8, if trends are still promising, officials say

“We understand the importance of balancing public health and economic health,” said Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito during the daily briefing with Baker. “We need to do everything we can to support both.”

The highly anticipated rules don’t specify exactly when restaurants can begin service within Phase Two of Baker’s reopening plan, but it could be as early as June 8, should the state avoid any spikes in COVID-19 cases or other health metrics.

Massachusetts restaurants can offer only outdoor dining when they’re first allowed to reopen their doors for in-person service, according to guidelines Governor Charlie Baker released Friday that will reshape how the industry operates amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

Indoor dining will follow later in Phase Two, but Polito did not specify when that may be.

“The ventilation obviously outdoors is a lot better than the ventilation indoors,” Baker said. "It would give people a chance to figure out how to work between the tables, with respect to the degree of spacing. And we also got a lot of positive feedback from our colleagues in other states that started with outdoor firs as a mechanism to sort of create a walk back in to the process of operating indoors. And it is spring.”

He added that one "of the reasons for pursuing an outdoor strategy to begin with is that’s an an easier and simpler way for someone to reintroduce themselves to dining. ... It creates a possibility for people in a slightly different kind of setting to … return to eating out, generally.”

Polito said that while employees will have to wear face coverings and patrons will have to do the same when moving about restaurants, customers while seated “don’t need to wear their face covering” and they can “enjoy the experience of dining out.”

Dining, in either case, is expected to look markedly different. Tables must remain six feet apart or separated by walls or six-foot-high plexiglass dividers, according to Baker’s guidelines. Parties will be capped at six people, and diners will not be allowed to sit at the bar.

Advertisement

Menus must be disposed of after each use or otherwise be put on display or be accessible on customers’ phones.

Tables and chairs must also be sanitized after each party, and utensils should be rolled or packaged, under the guidelines. Tables also should not be preset.

Restaurants also should get diners’ contact information, whether they make a reservation or walk-in for a table, according to the guidelines. That’s similar to rules the Baker administration has imposed on other industries to track who comes and goes from their businesses.

In the event of a presumptive or actual positive COVID-19 case of a worker, patron, or vendor, the restaurant must immediately shut down for 24 hours and be cleaned and disinfected before re-opening.

Polito said the state is looking to help to streamline the permitting process for outdoor dining.

“You’re going to see a lot of parking spaces and other spaces converted, which I think will be appropriate,” Baker said.

Towns and cities across the state have been preparing for the potential of dining to return in outdoor settings, including weighing plans to cordon off plazas, sidewalks, or even Main Street for restaurants to expand their dining rooms once in-person service is allowed.

Restaurants have been restricted to takeout and delivery since mid-March as part of Baker’s sweeping efforts to control the spread of the virus.

Advertisement

Baker said he’ll be signing an executive order Monday that will include a more “detailed list” of industries covered in each phase of the four-phase reopening. He said the order will also permit Boston pro sports teams to practice at their facilities under health guidelines.

“This virus answers to no one and isn’t playing by any set of rules,” Baker said.

Martin Finucane of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout Janelle Nanos can be reached at janelle.nanos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @janellenanos. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.