Timeline: President Trump’s tweets about Twitter

President Trump joined Twitter in March 2009. Of his more than 50,000 tweets and retweets since then, about 200 have mentioned Twitter itself, according to the Trump Twitter Archive. Here are some highlights showing how Trump’s attitude about Twitter has changed over the years.
Feb. 13, 2012
Honored to have passed 1 million twitter followers. We are making America #1 again. #TimeToGetTough— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 13, 2012
Apr. 4, 2012
My twitter account is now reaching more people than the New York Times--not bad. And we're only going to get better!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 4, 2012
Oct. 17, 2012
My twitter has become so powerful that I can actually make my enemies tell the truth.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2012
My twitter followers will soon be over 2 million--& all the "biggies." It's like having your own newspaper.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2012
Nov. 10, 2012
I love Twitter.... it's like owning your own newspaper--- without the losses.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2012
Sept. 11, 2013
Thank you to all of my Twitter followers for helping to defeat Weiner and Spitzer. Remember, in the beginning they said it couldn't be done!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2013
March 7, 2016
I will be using Facebook and Twitter to expose dishonest lightweight Senator Marco Rubio. A record no-show in Senate, he is scamming Florida— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 7, 2016
Oct. 9, 2016
My team of deplorables will be taking over my Twitter account for tonight's #debate#MakeAmericaGreatAgain— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2016
Oct. 26, 2018
Twitter has removed many people from my account and, more importantly, they have seemingly done something that makes it much harder to join - they have stifled growth to a point where it is obvious to all. A few weeks ago it was a Rocket Ship, now it is a Blimp! Total Bias?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2018
Dec. 18, 2018
Facebook, Twitter and Google are so biased toward the Dems it is ridiculous! Twitter, in fact, has made it much more difficult for people to join @realDonaldTrump. They have removed many names & greatly slowed the level and speed of increase. They have acknowledged-done NOTHING!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2018
Apr. 23, 2019
“The best thing ever to happen to Twitter is Donald Trump.” @MariaBartiromo So true, but they don’t treat me well as a Republican. Very discriminatory, hard for people to sign on. Constantly taking people off list. Big complaints from many people. Different names-over 100 M.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2019
.....But should be much higher than that if Twitter wasn’t playing their political games. No wonder Congress wants to get involved - and they should. Must be more, and fairer, companies to get out the WORD!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2019
Great meeting this afternoon at the @WhiteHouse with @Jack from @Twitter. Lots of subjects discussed regarding their platform, and the world of social media in general. Look forward to keeping an open dialogue! pic.twitter.com/QnZi579eFb— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2019
May 4, 2019
How can it be possible that James Woods (and many others), a strong but responsible Conservative Voice, is banned from Twitter? Social Media & Fake News Media, together with their partner, the Democrat Party, have no idea the problems they are causing for themselves. VERY UNFAIR!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2019
May 26, 2020
.@Twitter is now interfering in the 2020 Presidential Election. They are saying my statement on Mail-In Ballots, which will lead to massive corruption and fraud, is incorrect, based on fact-checking by Fake News CNN and the Amazon Washington Post....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020
May 29, 2020
Twitter is doing nothing about all of the lies & propaganda being put out by China or the Radical Left Democrat Party. They have targeted Republicans, Conservatives & the President of the United States. Section 230 should be revoked by Congress. Until then, it will be regulated!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020
