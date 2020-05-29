In framing of crime story, victim is just a costar

The headline “Once a star surgeon, now charged in death of wife” (Page A1, May 18) shifts the reader’s focus to the agency and personhood of the alleged attacker in this story. While a portion of the article elaborates on the victim, Kathleen McLean, and her career and family, the headline and overarching message is a story of a brilliant surgeon who fell from grace. Any headline will have its faults, but one that constructs the story around the alleged perpetrator does a disservice to the memory of and justice for the victim. Why not, “Reiki instructor’s killing tied to estranged husband”?

The story seems less sensational without the mystique of the former “star surgeon,” but he shouldn’t be the story here. We run the risk of further fetishizing male murderers when we give them the story. She’s the story.