Boston athletes share sadness, frustration about George Floyd: ‘I wish I could say it’s unbelievable but then I’d be lying’

“They arrested a CNN reporter before the killers of #GeorgeFloyd,” he continued.

“Are you freaking kidding me?” Celtics center Enes Kanter asked on Twitter on Friday morning, sharing a video of CNN reporter Omar Jimenez being arrested by Minnesota State Police while on live television.

In the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, some of Boston’s professional athletes have taken to social media to express their concern for the Black community and their frustration surrounding how local authorities have handled the situation.

Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said Friday that state investigators have arrested Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis officer who was seen on video kneeling on the neck of Floyd.

The arrest comes after three days of protests, which escalated into violence as demonstrators torched a police precinct that had been abandoned by officers.

Celtics forward/guard Jayson Tatum shared a video of Floyd, expressing prayers for the message in it.

Tatum also appreciated the statement released by former President Barack Obama in which Obama called for an end to racial bigotry.



Celtics guard/forward Jaylen Brown, who earlier this week joined an NBA roundtable on the racial inequity of the response to the coronavirus pandemic, posted a video to Instagram Thursday with a message for his followers:

“Being a bystander is no longer acceptable,” he said. “If you or your friends are around, or are witnesses of cultural biases or micro aggressions, or subtle acts of racism, or actual acts of racism, and you don’t speak up, you’re part of the problem.”

It isn’t just Celtics players speaking out. A number of Patriots players, including linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley, posted to social media about the ongoing unrest and what young people can do.

“You DO NOT have to be a Civil Rights Activist in order to stand for what is RIGHT,” Bentley wrote.

Adrian Phillips, a safety who recently joined the Patriots, expressed incredulity and anger about Floyd’s death.

“I wish I could say it’s unbelievable but then I’d be lying.”

And defensive backs Devin and Jason McCourty, on their shared Instagram account, kept the message simple:

“#justiceforgeorgefloyd.”



