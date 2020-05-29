Commissioners ask Congress to act on athletes’ pay

Tulane University defensive back Tyler Judson is facing battery charges for punching a teenage girl in the face at a Waffle House in Zachary, La. Judson was relased on $7,500 bond and the girl is in the hospital. Police Chief David McDavid told The Advocate newspaper that the early Monday morning fight originated from an argument about a conversation on Instagram. It is not clear whose relationship the argument was about, but McDavid said it appears to involve Judson and the girl. Police did not identify the victim, but a television report said she was a high school student. Her mother told the news outlet her daughter has many facial fractures and will likely need surgery around her eye and for a broken nose. The woman also told the television station her daughter, who is now recovering at home, did not know Judson. Judson was released on a $7,500 bond after his arrest on battery charges … The University of Georgia picked up another high-profile transfer quarterback, landing former Southern California starter JT Daniels . Daniels started for the Trojans in 2018, but lost his job to Kedon Slovis after going down last season with a knee injury.

The Power Five conference commissioners are asking Congress to move forward with federal legislation regarding compensation for college athletes. The commissioners of the Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and Southeastern Conference sent a letter dated May 23 to congressional leaders. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the letter Friday. The letter was signed by John Swofford of the ACC, Bob Bowlsby of the Big 12, Kevin Warren of the Big Ten, Larry Scott of the Pac-12 and Greg Sankey of the SEC. They encouraged federal lawmakers to not wait for the NCAA process to play out before passing a national law that would set parameters for college athletes to be compensated for use of their names, images and likenesses. The NCAA hopes to have legislative proposals crafted by November and ready to be voted on in January. Even with that, NCAA leaders have acknowledged the need for congressional help and a national standard that would ward off a wave of state-level NIL laws that are in the pipeline.

Hockey

USA Hockey chief under investigation

USA Hockey president Jim Smith is the subject of two investigations surrounding his tenure as the president of Amateur Hockey Association Illinois. USA Hockey spokesman Dave Fischer confirmed that the organization hired an independent investigator to look into Smith’s business dealings with AHAI. Fischer also said the US Center for SafeSport is investigating allegations that Smith was aware of sexual misconduct allegations against youth hockey coach Thomas Adrahtas and didn’t take action against him during Smith’s tenure with AHAI. Smith couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. He told The Athletic through a spokesperson earlier this month that “in my time as president of AHAI, there were no reports alleging misconduct by Tom Adrahtas.’’ … The Chicago Blackhawks agreed to a two-year contract with Czech forward Matej Chalupa. It begins with the 2020-21 season and carries an average annual value of $925,000. The 21-year-old Chalupa spent most of last season with HK Hradec Kralove of the Czech Republic League, collecting seven goals and 17 assists in 50 games.

Tennis

Federer highest paid athlete

Roger Federer leads the annual Forbes ranking of highest-paid athletes with what the magazine says is $106.3 million in total earnings. He is the first tennis player to top the list since it was first compiled in 1990. Federer made $6.3 million of that haul from tennis prize money, with the rest from endorsements and appearances fees, according to Forbes. Soccer stars Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar took spots 2-4, with the NBA’s LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant at Nos. 5-7, followed by Tiger Woods at No. 8. NFL players Kirk Cousins and Carson Wentz round out the top 10. Two women were in the top 100, both tennis players. Naomi Osaka was at No. 29 after setting a record for a female athlete with $37.4 million in earnings over the past 12 months. Serena Williams was No. 33 with $36 million … Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev and Nick Kyrgios will play exhibition tennis matches in Berlin in July. With professional tennis shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, organizers said one exhibition event will run from July 13-15 on grass at Steffi Graf Stadium. The other is on a hard court in a hangar in the city’s closed Tempelhof airport from July 17-19. Each of the Bett1 Aces tournaments will feature six men and six women and there will be $222,000 in total prize money.

Miscellany

Browns GM hires Grigson

Former Indianapolis Colts general manager Ryan Grigson was hired as a senior adviser for the Cleveland Browns, reuniting with general manager Andrew Berry. Berry, a first-time GM and the NFL’s youngest, has now filled out his front office in four months. Grigson was the GM in Indianapolis from 2012-16, a stretch in which the team made three playoff appearances … After previously enjoying sustained success, Williams is now considering selling its storied Formula One team because of financial problems. The Williams Grand Prix Holdings group posted a loss of 13 million pounds ($16 million) for the year ending in 2019, according to its latest financial results released Friday, after making a profit of 12.9 million pounds ($15.9 million) in 2018.