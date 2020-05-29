David Price reportedly will donate $1,000 to every Dodger minor leaguer

The Dodgers had already committed to continue to pay the $400 weekly stipend to their minor league players through June. But the 34-year-old Price, acquired along with Mookie Betts in a trade from the Red Sox on Feb. 9, will compensate 200-plus players in the minors a total pledge of more than $200,000. He was scheduled to earn $32 million for the 2020 season, part of the seven-year, $217 million contract he signed with Boston in December 2015. But he will likely take a significant pay cut this season as part of negotiations with Major League Baseball and the players’ association.

David Price has not yet thrown a pitch that counts for the Los Angeles Dodgers because of the coronavirus pandemic. But the newly-acquired lefthander has stepped forward to reportedly give $1,000 out of his own pocket to every minor leaguer in the Dodgers’ system in the month of June — aside from those that are already on the 40-man roster — according to a report by ESPN and other sources .

According Jon Heyman from the Major League Network, Price asked the Dodgers not to publicize his gift.

The five-time All-Star is not the first major league player to assist fellow players. Rangers outfielder Shin-soo Choo donated $1,000 to each Texas minor leaguer in April. But earlier this week, the Oakland Athletics informed their minor leaguers that their stipends would end on Sunday.

During the coronavirus, and with the abrupt halt of baseball, many minor league players have not received a paycheck since last season. They are not paid during spring training, instead, receiving the $400 stipend. At least 15 major league franchises, including the Red Sox, have informed minor leaguers they will continue to provide allowances after the May 31 expiration of Major League Baseball’s policy guarantying those players $400 per week.

Major league teams have released hundreds of young players with the minor league season in doubt due to the coronavirus pandemic. Over 200 players were cut Friday and more than 400 have been released over the past month according to transactions posted at MiLB.com.

NCAA’s ‘Resocialization’ plan

The NCAA released a long and detailed plan Friday to help schools bring athletes back to campus during a pandemic. The Resocialization of Collegiate Sports: Action Plan Considerations was announced as schools across the country prepare for the return of football players as early as June 8.

The NCAA’s Division I Council voted last week to lift a moratorium on athletic activities starting Monday. That cleared the way for voluntary workouts and training to begin at team facilities. Schools have already started putting plans in place to test athletes, coaches and staff for coronavirus and implement social distancing. The NCAA says its plan is offered as guidance, consistent with federal and local public health guidelines.

Shortly before the NCAA released its guidelines, the University of North Carolina posted on social media its plan to bring athletes back to campus.

The college football season is scheduled to start around Labor Day weekend, with a few games being played the Saturday before the holiday weekend. There is to be a full slate of games from Sept. 3-7 . . . The Big 12′s revenue distribution to its 10 schools decreased only slightly because of the pandemic that led to the cancellation of spring sports, though there is still plenty of uncertainty ahead. Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said Friday at the end of the league’s virtual spring meetings the league was distributing an average of $37.7 million to each school for the 2019-20 school year, just $1.1 million less than the last year. That ended a 13-year streak of increasing revenues for the conference . . . Alabama-Huntsville’s hockey program has gotten a reprieve — for now. Athletic director Cade Smith said Friday that “numerous individual donors” had combined to raise more than $500,000 this week to help save the program from the chopping block. Two other gifts of $125,000 each from longtime supporters Taso Sofikitis and Sheldon Wolitski provided enough money to allow the Chargers to continue competing at the Division I level for the 2020-21 season. UAH had announced the elimination of hockey and men’s and women’s tennis amid the financial hit from the coronavirus pandemic.

Liverpool not home free

Liverpool might not win the English Premier League at Anfield after police included the leader’s key games among at least five it wants at neutral venues in a bid to prevent fans from gathering outside when the competition resumes. Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp hopes authorities will allow them to play at home as planned, with supporters adhering to advice while they are prevented from attending games due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“I’m pretty sure that we could solve the situation,” Klopp told beIN Sports. “We have the best home fans in the world, so we should maybe now say the best stay-at-home fans in the world.”

Police originally wanted neutral venues for all 92 remaining games but the plan was opposed by the clubs — particularly those trying to avoid relegation.

▪ The Serie A will resume with four catchup matches that were postponed as Italian sports shut down in the coronavirus outbreak. The league began formalizing the calendar in a meeting of the 20 clubs on Friday, the day after sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora gave the league the all-clear to resume on June 20. The Italian Cup, which was stopped at the semifinal stage, will be completed the week before the league restarts.

The league said in a statement it will complete the 25th round with the four postponed matches — Atalanta vs. Sassuolo, Hellas Verona vs. Cagliari, Inter Milan vs. Sampdoria, Torino vs. Parma — on the weekend of June 20-21, and schedule the next round of matches in the following week. There are 12 rounds remaining in Serie A.

▪ The Champions League final, one of the most-watched annual sporting events, will not be held at its planned site, Istanbul, amid the ongoing crisis brought on by the pandemic, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. European soccer’s governing body, UEFA, the event’s organizer, is now considering a number of alternative venues as it plans to complete the competition, which was partway through its round of 16 stage when — like most other sporting events — it paused indefinitely. Now with national leagues starting to emerge to complete their seasons, UEFA is concluding talks on how to finish the Champions League and its secondary Europa League in August. The Europa League final had been set to be held in Gdansk, Poland. A decision will be reportedly be made after a meeting of the executive committee June 17. Istanbul also could be picked to host the final at a later date . . . Fans will be allowed in the stadiums when the Russian soccer league restarts next month. Under a plan drawn up by Russian soccer authorities and approved by a state regulatory agency, spectators will be allowed to attend matches if they don’t exceed 10% of the stadium’s capacity. The Russian league previously announced it will resume games on June 21.

Biles has future concerns

Simone Biles has resumed training at her gym near Houston following a two-month shutdown forced by the coronavirus, her sights squarely on the postponed Tokyo Games that are scheduled to open in July 2021.

But if lingering health concerns about the pandemic force the Games’ cancellation in 2021, the 23-year-old Biles acknowledged in an interview with ESPN’s Julie Foudy that she didn’t know if she could stick with the sport for the next Olympic cycle.

“I do not know what I would do,” said Biles, the most decorated American gymnast in history. “So, I’m just praying for the best, hoping that it goes on for selfish reasons, of course, but [also] for all the athletes around the world working toward this dream.”

Biles, who will be 24 when the 2021 Olympics are held, said that her greatest challenge isn’t the sport’s physical demands. It’s the mental strain of keeping her inner fire alive - and doing so without full faith in USA Gymnastics, which failed to report team doctor Larry Nassar’s serial sexual abuse and has refused, amid bankruptcy proceedings, to disclose information that athletes and their lawyers are demanding.

“Everybody wants me to speak out, and they don’t realize how draining that is for me while I’m training,” Biles said, crediting her parents, coaches and agents for helping her manage the workload and expectations. “I just try to focus on myself because if I get involved, it stresses me out. It’s a lot to put on myself to be the voice and the face of the sport - especially with USA Gymnastics, being where they stand. Not a fan-favorite [of mine]. Obviously, a lot more investigations need to be done. . .. At the end of the day, I have my one goal, so I just go into the gym, drain out everything and do my work. And that’s the only thing I can focus on.”

Surge in betting?

The coronavirus pandemic could lead to a quicker expansion of sports betting and internet gambling in the U.S. as states deal with huge budget deficits and look for new tax revenue wherever they can find it. Most major sports remain shut down due to the virus, but European soccer and Asian baseball have begun play, NASCAR is racing again and PGA Tour golf restarts in two weeks. Major U.S. sports leagues including the NBA and NHL are making plans for resuming their seasons.

The virus “will accelerate the expansion of sports betting and online casinos in the next 12 to 24 months,” said Chris Krafcik, a managing director with Eilers & Krejcik Gaming, which tracks sports and internet betting legislation in the U.S. “Both activities provide states, whose economies have been massively disrupted by the outbreak, the opportunity to capture new revenue immediately in the form of upfront license fees, and over time through taxes.”

Sports betting is not a golden goose for states seeking new tax revenue. An Associated Press analysis last year found that taxes on sports betting would generate just a fraction of 1 percent of most states’ budgets if they met their estimates — and many states fell far short of those projections.























