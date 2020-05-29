Gov. Baker: Boston’s pro teams can return to practice soon; Celtics allowing workouts beginning June 1

“I know we still aren’t to the point where we’ll have our pro sports teams back playing anything yet,” Baker said. “The leagues are obviously working hard to host games again. And I think we all hope that at some point, opening practice facilities will help make that happen a little sooner.”

The Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins, and Celtics will be allowed to begin practice on June 6, but the feasibility of holding games at their home arenas is still up in the air.

Governor Charlie Baker announced Friday that he would be issuing an executive order to allow Massachusetts’ pro sports teams to resume practicing in the state.

Shortly after Baker’s announcement, the Celtics announced they would be reopening their practice facility in Brighton on June 1 for voluntary player workouts.

“We’re happy that our players will now have the option to work out individually in a safe environment at the Auerbach Center, and we hope it signals a step back towards playing basketball again,” team president Danny Ainge said in a statement.

Access to the Auerbach Center will be restricted to individual shooting and strength work, and players won’t be able to access showers, locker rooms or medical exam rooms. Only four players will be allowed to work out at a time, per the NBA’s previously established guidelines.

Players will need to get symptom and temperature checks by the team medical staff before entering the building, and all staff must wear masks. Any staff working with players must wear gloves.

Players won’t be required to wear masks while working out, but will elsewhere in the facility.

The facility will still be closed for the public and the team’s general staff, and spaces and equipment will be cleaned before and after each player uses the facility – including basketballs.

The Patriots have yet to release their plans for bringing players back to Gillette Stadium. According to a team spokesman, the club is waiting for approval from the NFL before implementing its reentry plan.

Only a handful of players rehabbing from injuries have been allowed to be at the facility.

Though looking forward to getting some hands-on work with his players, Bill Belichick said last month the remote sessions have been beneficial, certainly better than the 2011 lockout season, when communication with players wasn’t allowed.

“Now, I’d say we’re looking at a situation where the opportunity to train for some players may be more limited, but our opportunity to communicate with them and teach them, even though it’s remote, is infinitely better than what it was during the lockout,’’ Belichick said just prior to the draft. “So, we’ll just have to see how all that plays out, but I do think that from a teaching standpoint, we can get a lot of teaching done that we weren’t able to do 9, 10 years ago in a similar but different situation.’’

Mayor Marty Walsh told the Globe in mid-May that he would be open to allowing the Red Sox to play at Fenway Park, and the Bruins and Celtics to play at TD Garden – but fans certainly wouldn’t be allowed to attend, to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

But right now, the latest proposals for NHL and NBA have teams resuming games in “hub” cities, to try to contain athletes and team support staffs.

