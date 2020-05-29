Instant replay: The best sports on TV Saturday

What to rewatch
Some channel –flipping may be required
Saturday, May 30
Raiders-Patriots, 2001 AFC divisional round
NFL Network, 8 a.m.
Ever wonder how Patriots history plays out if the refs hadn’t made the correct interpretation of a stupid rule? Yeah, me neither.
Rams-Patriots, Super Bowl XXXVI
NFL Network, 9:30 a.m.
John Madden, 1 minute, 21 seconds remaining: “I think with this field position, you just have to run the clock out.” John Madden, seven seconds remaining: “I’ll tell you, what Tom Brady just did gives me goosebumps.”
Indians-Red Sox, Game 6, 2007 ALCS
NESN, 8 p.m.
Which postseason grand slam caught you more by surprise: J.D. Drew’s blast in the first inning here, or Troy O’Leary’s against the Indians in ’99?
Advertisement
Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.