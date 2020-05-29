fb-pixel

Instant replay: The best sports on TV Saturday

By Chad Finn Globe Staff,Updated May 29, 2020, 6 minutes ago
Good thing Tom Brady did not listen to announcer John Madden in the 2001 Super Bowl.
Good thing Tom Brady did not listen to announcer John Madden in the 2001 Super Bowl.DOUG MILLS/Associated Press

What to rewatch

Some channel –flipping may be required

Saturday, May 30

Raiders-Patriots, 2001 AFC divisional round

NFL Network, 8 a.m.

Ever wonder how Patriots history plays out if the refs hadn’t made the correct interpretation of a stupid rule? Yeah, me neither.

Rams-Patriots, Super Bowl XXXVI

NFL Network, 9:30 a.m.

John Madden, 1 minute, 21 seconds remaining: “I think with this field position, you just have to run the clock out.” John Madden, seven seconds remaining: “I’ll tell you, what Tom Brady just did gives me goosebumps.”

Indians-Red Sox, Game 6, 2007 ALCS

NESN, 8 p.m.

Which postseason grand slam caught you more by surprise: J.D. Drew’s blast in the first inning here, or Troy O’Leary’s against the Indians in ’99?

Advertisement


Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.