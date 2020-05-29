Instant replay: The best sports on TV Saturday

Good thing Tom Brady did not listen to announcer John Madden in the 2001 Super Bowl.

Saturday, May 30

Raiders-Patriots, 2001 AFC divisional round

NFL Network, 8 a.m.

Ever wonder how Patriots history plays out if the refs hadn’t made the correct interpretation of a stupid rule? Yeah, me neither.

Rams-Patriots, Super Bowl XXXVI

NFL Network, 9:30 a.m.

John Madden, 1 minute, 21 seconds remaining: “I think with this field position, you just have to run the clock out.” John Madden, seven seconds remaining: “I’ll tell you, what Tom Brady just did gives me goosebumps.”

Indians-Red Sox, Game 6, 2007 ALCS

NESN, 8 p.m.

Which postseason grand slam caught you more by surprise: J.D. Drew’s blast in the first inning here, or Troy O’Leary’s against the Indians in ’99?

