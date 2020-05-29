Red Sox will not lay off or furlough any of its full-time staff members

In an online meeting Friday night, Red Sox officials announced that the team will not lay off or furlough any of its full-time staff members. The team will not cut pay of anyone earning less than $50,000; those making more than $50,000 will have their pay cut on a sliding scale.
The group of affected employees includes front office members, major and minor league managers and coaches, and scouts and player development staff, as well as those in the team’s business operations.
MLB suspended Uniform Employee Contracts in late April, a response to the lost revenues resulting from the suspension of the season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a move that permitted organizations to engage in layoffs, furloughs, or pay cuts. Some teams have had widespread layoffs and furloughs, others have committed to full pay for their employees through the season, and others have cut salaries of top earning employees to avoid layoffs. The Red Sox chose the latter path.
