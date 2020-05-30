6 firefighters injured battling 7-alarm blaze in South Boston

A 7-alarm fire broke out in South Boston early Saturday morning, injuring six firefighters and spreading to multiple buildings, Boston fire officials said.
The fire broke out at about 3:30 a.m. at 1428 Columbia Rd. and spread to five three-decker buildings, the department said on Twitter.
The firefighters sustained minor injuries and were taken to a hospital.
The Red Cross said on Twitter it was helping at least seven families displaced by the fire.
Red Cross volunteers are on the scene of a 7-alarm fire that has displaced at least seven families on Columbia Road in South Boston. pic.twitter.com/CEhOgVm8QT— RedCrossMA (@RedCrossMA) May 30, 2020
Photos posted by the department showed thick, black smoke covering the neighborhood.
Heavy thick black smoke covers the neighborhood as companies continue to battle the blaze . This is now a 6th Alarm pic.twitter.com/F29JGglfj5— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 30, 2020
Firefighters were still battling the blaze at about 5 a.m.
No further information was immediately available.
Advertisement
This breaking news story will be updated.
Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.