6 firefighters injured battling 7-alarm blaze in South Boston

The fire broke out at about 3:30 a.m. at 1428 Columbia Rd. and spread to five three-decker buildings, the department said on Twitter.

A 7-alarm fire broke out in South Boston early Saturday morning, injuring six firefighters and spreading to multiple buildings, Boston fire officials said.

The firefighters sustained minor injuries and were taken to a hospital.

The Red Cross said on Twitter it was helping at least seven families displaced by the fire.

Photos posted by the department showed thick, black smoke covering the neighborhood.

Firefighters were still battling the blaze at about 5 a.m.

No further information was immediately available.

