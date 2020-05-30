Archdiocese of Boston could have as many as half of churches reopen Sunday

In March, Governor Charlie Baker imposed sweeping restrictions on daily life to slow the spread of the virus, including social distancing and limits on large groups. Those steps included places of worship across Massachusetts, which were ordered shut until Baker began easing those rules in late May.

Even as its churches reopen, the archdiocese will continue to offer dispensation from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass for the foreseeable future, according to Terry Donilon, an archdiocese spokesman.

After being shuttered for weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic, as many as half of the Archdiocese of Boston’s 280 parishes could reopen and hold public Mass Sunday, a spokesman said Saturday.

Before the restriction on places of worship was lifted, one Worcester flouted Baker’s order. And more than 200 other religious leaders publicly called on Baker to allow them to reopen.

Last Sunday, fewer than 20 percent of the archdiocese’s parishes had reopened, Donilon, the archdiocese spokesman, said in an e-mail.

Officials expect most to reopen in the next couple of weeks as they complete their preparations, Donilon said in an e-mail.

The archdiocese received “very good reports” from parishes that held outdoor and indoor Masses last weekend, Donilon said. People also followed guidelines for attending Mass -- including practicing social distancing, he said.

“We want parishes reopening churches only when they are ready and have in place the required precautions and protocols,” Donilon said.

Even as churches reopen, parishioners are still being invited to participate in their local parish by streaming Mass online and by watching CatholicTV if they are not yet able or ready to return to Mass in church, Donilon said.

Cardinal Seán P. O’Malley is scheduled to say Mass at 8:30 a.m. on CW56; the Mass will be rebroadcast several times later in the day, Donilon said.

O’Malley has encouraged the elderly and those with “complicating physical conditions” to watch Mass from home.

The archdiocese is working collaboratively with local and state officials during the crisis, and “we will continue to comply with their guidance and mandates devised to restart community activity while continuing to fight the virus and keep people safe,” Donilon said.





















































