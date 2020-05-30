Child pulled from river in Rollinsford, N.H.

A six-year-old child was flown to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston Saturday after being pulled unresponsive from a river in Rollinsford, N.H., officials said.
The child was missing for several hours on Saturday afternoon before being found in the Salmon Falls River around 4:50 p.m., Rollinsford police said in a statement.
The child was taken to Wentworth-Douglass Hospital before being airlifted to Boston.
Information about the child’s condition was not immediately available Saturday night.
The child was reported missing near the Bicentennial Park Boat Launch at Scoutland Road around 2 p.m.
Local police and fire departments, and state agencies, , including the New Hampshire State Police, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, State Police Marine Patrol took part in the search.
Advertisement
Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.