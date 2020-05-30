Child pulled from river in Rollinsford, N.H.

A six-year-old child was flown to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston Saturday after being pulled unresponsive from a river in Rollinsford, N.H., officials said.

The child was missing for several hours on Saturday afternoon before being found in the Salmon Falls River around 4:50 p.m., Rollinsford police said in a statement.

The child was taken to Wentworth-Douglass Hospital before being airlifted to Boston.