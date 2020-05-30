Man rescued after sailboat overturns off Swampscott

A man was rescued from a sailboat that overturned off Swampscott Saturday afternoon, according to the town’s fire department.

The boat was about a quarter mile from Fisherman’s Beach on Humphrey Street when high winds cause part of the mast to break off around 3:30 p.m., a department dispatcher said.

Numerous boaters out on the water attempted to help the man. A launch boat from a nearby yacht club got to the man before fire officials arrived, the dispatcher said.