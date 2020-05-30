Man rescued after sailboat overturns off Swampscott

A man was rescued from a sailboat that overturned off Swampscott Saturday afternoon, according to the town’s fire department.
The boat was about a quarter mile from Fisherman’s Beach on Humphrey Street when high winds cause part of the mast to break off around 3:30 p.m., a department dispatcher said.
Numerous boaters out on the water attempted to help the man. A launch boat from a nearby yacht club got to the man before fire officials arrived, the dispatcher said.
He suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.
No further information was immediately available Saturday evening.
Advertisement
Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.