Man and woman injured in head-on motorcycle crash in Raynham

The pair, who are from Raynham, are expected to survive, police said.

The 47-year-old man driving the motorcycle was flown to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence and his 45-year-old female passenger was taken by ambulance to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, Raynham police said in a statement Saturday night.

A man and a woman were seriously injured after their motorcycle was involved in a three-vehicle crash in Raynham Saturday evening, officials said.

Raynham police and firefighters went to the area near 228 Pleasant St. at 5:55 p.m. Saturday for the report of a crash, police said. When they arrived, they found the man and the woman laying on the ground, police said.

An investigation shows that a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder was waiting to turn into a driveway on Pleasant Street when a 2015 Ford Fusion hit it from behind, police said.

The impact caused the Ford to go across the double yellow line into oncoming traffic and right into the pair’s red 2013 Victory Cross Country motorcycle.

The 19-year-old female driver of the Ford and the 56-year-old female driver of the Nissan, both of Raynham, declined to be taken to a hospital, police said.

The street was closed in both directions following the crash, but reopened at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, police said.

The incident remains under investigation by Raynham police.

