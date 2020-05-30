Person dead after fiery crash on Route 97 in Haverhill

A person died after their car went off the road, down an embankment, and burst into flames on Route 97 in Haverhill Friday night, officials said.

The victim was driving a 2016 Nissan Rogue when they “failed to negotiate a left bearing curve,” and lost control of the car and crashed in the area of 1506 Broadway, State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in an email.

A body was found inside the vehicle after the fire was extinguished, Procopio said.