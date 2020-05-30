Person dead after fiery crash on Route 97 in Haverhill

A person died after their car went off the road, down an embankment, and burst into flames on Route 97 in Haverhill Friday night, officials said.
The victim was driving a 2016 Nissan Rogue when they “failed to negotiate a left bearing curve,” and lost control of the car and crashed in the area of 1506 Broadway, State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in an email.
A body was found inside the vehicle after the fire was extinguished, Procopio said.
Haverhill Fire Chief William Laliberty said that the vehicle was on fire when crews arrived and that the victim was trapped inside. The crash happened at about 10:50 p.m.
The victim was not identified, Laliberty said.
State Police were handling crash reconstruction, Procopio said.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.