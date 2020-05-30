Police HQ in Manchester, N.H., closed for several hours amid protest

About 100 protesters were near the building at 405 Valley St. when the men, later identified as 43-year-old Scott Kimball and 19-year-old Mark Kimball, arrived in a truck around 1:30 p.m.

The police headquarters in Manchester, N.H., closed for several hours Saturday after about a 100 people from a Black Lives Matter protest gathered in front of the building and two men in a truck showed up with a gun, officials said.

After a verbal altercation began between the Kimballs and the protesters, one of the men got out of the truck and displayed his gun, police said in a statement.

Scott Kimball (left) and Mark Kimball were arrested for felony riot and felony criminal threatening, officials said. Manchester Police Department

Police arrested both men and charged them with felony riot and felony criminal threatening, officials said.

The relationship between the two men was not immediately clear Saturday evening.

While operational, the police headquarters closed to the public around 2:30 p.m. “for the safety of our officers and employees,” officials said in the statement. The building reopened around 7:15 p.m., according to a dispatcher.

The arrests followed a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Manchester — one of several around the country that have taken place since the Memorial Day killing of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck.

About 800 people gathered at Veteran’s Memorial Park around 10 a.m. and marched through the city before returning to the park, police said in a statement. No arrests were made.

“The demonstration was peaceful and those in attendance were very respectful of others, as well as police,” officials said in the statement.





















