Ten arrested, four officers injured during Boston protests in support of George Floyd, police say

Boston police said Saturday morning that 10 people were arrested and four Boston police officers were injured during a South End protest Friday that drew hundreds in support of George Floyd, a Black man who died in Minneapolis police custody.
The four officers “required hospitalization” for their injuries, which were non-life-threatening, Boston Police Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a department spokesman, said early Saturday.
The arrests were for a range of offenses including assault and battery on a police officer, disorderly conduct, tagging, resisting arrest, assault by dangerous weapon, and damage to property.
One person also is being summonsed, Boyle said.
Meanwhile, in Minneapolis, thousands ignored a state-imposed curfew and took to the streets for a fourth consecutive night Friday to protest the death of Floyd, who died Monday as a white police officer kneeled on his neck. The protests have erupted in chaos, with demonstrators clashing with police and burning buildings.
Other states had outbreaks of violence too in protests that spanned the nation. Georgia’s governor declared a state of emergency early Saturday to activate the state National Guard as police and protesters clashed. A 19-year-old man was killed in downtown Detroit when someone in an SUV fired into a crowd of protesters.
The white officer who was seen kneeling on Floyd’s neck in a widely circulated bystander video was fired Tuesday and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter Friday after growing calls for his arrest.
