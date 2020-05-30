Ten arrested, four officers injured during Boston protests in support of George Floyd, police say

Boston police said Saturday morning that 10 people were arrested and four Boston police officers were injured during a South End protest Friday that drew hundreds in support of George Floyd, a Black man who died in Minneapolis police custody.

The four officers “required hospitalization” for their injuries, which were non-life-threatening, Boston Police Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a department spokesman, said early Saturday.

The arrests were for a range of offenses including assault and battery on a police officer, disorderly conduct, tagging, resisting arrest, assault by dangerous weapon, and damage to property.