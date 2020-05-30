Vt. man held on $50k bail on drug charges in Western Mass.

A Vermont man is being held on $50,000 bail after state troopers allegedly found a large quantity of cocaine and other illegal drugs in his car following a traffic stop in Western Massachusetts on Friday, according to State Police.
Reginald Jones, 38 of Barre, was driving a silver Toyota Camry on Interstate 91 northbound in Bernardston around 7 p.m. when when he was pulled over for driving with an expired temporary Vermont registration and other motor vehicle violations, State Police said in a press release.
The trooper asked Jones to step outside the vehicle and told him that it would be towed, the release said
A search of both Jones and the vehicle turned up approximately 1,118 grams of cocaine, 53 grams of crack cocaine, 25 grams of Heroin, 15 Ecstasy pills, two bags of marijuana, State Police said.
He was arrested and faces charges including trafficking cocaine, trafficking heroin, and possession of a class E drug, police said.
A bail commissioner set bail at $50,000. Jones is being held at the Hampshire County House of Correction. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday at Northampton District Court.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com
