Vt. man held on $50k bail on drug charges in Western Mass.

A Vermont man is being held on $50,000 bail after state troopers allegedly found a large quantity of cocaine and other illegal drugs in his car following a traffic stop in Western Massachusetts on Friday, according to State Police.

Reginald Jones, 38 of Barre, was driving a silver Toyota Camry on Interstate 91 northbound in Bernardston around 7 p.m. when when he was pulled over for driving with an expired temporary Vermont registration and other motor vehicle violations, State Police said in a press release.

The trooper asked Jones to step outside the vehicle and told him that it would be towed, the release said