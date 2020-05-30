State and local leaders brace for more protests and promise a stronger response

MINNEAPOLIS — The nation woke Saturday to extraordinary images of chaos and unrest from outside the White House gates to the streets of more than two dozen besieged cities, as outrage over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis traversed a razor’s edge between protest and civic meltdown.
As state and local leaders braced for more protests over the weekend, they called for calm and vowed to react strongly to protesters who defied the law.
Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota said Saturday he was activating thousands of National Guard troops — up to 13,200 — to control protesters in Minneapolis who turned out in droves for the fourth night in a row Friday, burning buildings to the ground, firing guns near the police and overwhelming officers. In addition, the Pentagon ordered the Army to prepare active-duty military police units to deploy to Minneapolis, if needed.
Rallies, looting and unrest expanded far beyond Minneapolis, with protesters destroying police vehicles in Atlanta and New York and blocking major streets in California and Detroit. Crowds in Milwaukee chanted, “I can’t breathe”; and demonstrators in Portland, Oregon, lit a fire inside the Multnomah County Justice Center. Demonstrators poured into the streets near the Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta, vandalizing CNN’s headquarters.
As governors and mayors urged restraint, President Donald Trump’s initial reaction Saturday came in tweets that praised the Secret Service for protecting the White House, taunted protesters and assailed Democratic officials.
There was a sense of a nation on the brink.
The protests continued with new ferocity even after Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was shown on a cellphone video kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he lost consciousness, was charged with third-degree murder.
Some warned that some agitators, largely white, were trying to undermine the protests.
Jeremiah Ellison, a Minneapolis city councilman, tweeted that community members told him that “three suspicious white men” started a fire at a well-known barbershop on the city’s predominantly black North Side. “I have a hard time believing ANYONE who lives here would set it ablaze,” he wrote.
In neighboring St. Paul, Mayor Melvin Carter said every person arrested Friday was from out of state.