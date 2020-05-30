State and local leaders brace for more protests and promise a stronger response

MINNEAPOLIS — The nation woke Saturday to extraordinary images of chaos and unrest from outside the White House gates to the streets of more than two dozen besieged cities, as outrage over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis traversed a razor’s edge between protest and civic meltdown.

As state and local leaders braced for more protests over the weekend, they called for calm and vowed to react strongly to protesters who defied the law.

Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota said Saturday he was activating thousands of National Guard troops — up to 13,200 — to control protesters in Minneapolis who turned out in droves for the fourth night in a row Friday, burning buildings to the ground, firing guns near the police and overwhelming officers. In addition, the Pentagon ordered the Army to prepare active-duty military police units to deploy to Minneapolis, if needed.