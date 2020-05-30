Ricky Stenhouse Jr. hopes to smooth out bumpy NASCAR season at Bristol, Tenn.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. could not have had a bumpier return to racing after NASCAR’s 10-week shutdown. How bad was it? Stenhouse crashed on the first lap of the first race back and finished last. He followed it with a 25th-place finish at the second Cup race at Darlington Raceway, then was 24th in the Coca-Cola 600. In three races, Stenhouse plummeted seven spots in the standings to 24th. Stenhouse finally snapped out of it Thursday night in a second visit to Charlotte Motor Speedway with a fourth-place finish for his new JTG-Daugherty Racing team. “It was just really good to just have a smooth race with really no issues,” Stenhouse said. “It was just huge to get a good run in and pass a lot of really good cars.” Next up is Sunday’s stop at Bristol Motor Speedway — the fifth Cup race since NASCAR resumed May 17 and a decent track for Stenhouse. His six-career top-10 finishes rank Bristol behind only Talladega Superspeedway at tracks where Stenhouse has delivered. “The feel that I have in this race car is better than any of the feel that I had in my Cup cars over my career so far,” he said. “I’m looking forward to getting to Bristol knowing that we’ve had good runs there.” . . . The field was set by a random draw and Brad Keselowski again got the lucky pull for the pole. He will start first for the second time in five races. It was a strong lottery for Team Penske, which got all three of its drivers in the first two rows. Joey Logano will start second and Ryan Blaney third. Blaney cruises into Bristol riding back-to-back third-place finishes scored at Charlotte.

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has set up a fundraiser to pay for the defense of any Minneapolis protesters who may be in need of legal assistance. Kaepernick’s charitable arm, the Know Your Rights Camp, set up a donation page on its website for those who want to contribute, and a submission form for those who have been detained. “In fighting for liberation there’s always retaliation,” Kaepernick tweeted Friday. “The Know Your Rights Camp Legal Defense Initiative has identified and teamed up with top defense lawyers in the Minneapolis, Minnesota, area to provide legal resources for those in need,” the charity stated on its site. “When there is an injustice within our community, it is our legal right to address it, by any means necessary.” Kaepernick, who played for the San Francisco 49ers from 2011 to 2016, gained worldwide attention by sitting on the bench to protest social inequality and police brutality against Blacks during the playing of the national anthem before a 2016 preseason game.

Advertisement

Hall of Famer Little diagnosed with cancer

Pro Football Hall of Famer Floyd Little, who starred in the NFL for the Denver Broncos, has been diagnosed with cancer, according to a former Syracuse Orange teammate who has set up a Friends of Floyd GoFundMe page to help pay for treatment costs. Pat Killorin, a center for Syracuse in the mid-1960s, created the fundraiser last Sunday. Little, 77, a native of New Haven, Conn., was a three-time All-American at Syracuse from 1964-66 and selected sixth overall in the 1967 combined AFL-NFL draft by the Broncos. He spent his entire nine-year career with the franchise and rushed for 6,323 yards and 43 touchdowns. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2010 . . . Roosevelt Taylor, a star safety on the Chicago Bears’ 1963 NFL championship team, has died. He was 82. The team said he died Friday but did not provide details.

Advertisement

Miscellany

Bayern Munich nears Bundesliga title

Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Bayern Munich took a confident step closer to an eighth straight Bundesliga title with a 5-0 demolition of Fortuna Düsseldorf in an empty stadium in Munich. With five games remaining, Bayern moved into a 10-point lead over Borussia Dortmund, which plays at Paderborn on Sunday. Bayern has won 14 of its last 15 league games as it cruises toward the title, including a potential title-deciding 1-0 win over Dortmund on Tuesday . . . Florida point guard Andrew Nembhard is removing his name from the NBA draft and returning to school — just not in Gainesville. A team spokesman said Nembhard plans to transfer and will have two years of college eligibility remaining.