Weekend athletes eager for return of recreational sports

The answer — “once it’s safe” — is an all too familiar one in these pandemic times. In the meantime, that leaves a whole lot of New Englanders pining for a return to their moderately active lifestyles, a state of yearning that leaves recreational sports businesses also struggling.

When can we get back to — or say we’re definitely going to get back to — our favorite recreational pastimes?

Enough about when, how, and if all the pro athletes are going to return to work someday. What about all of us weekend road race warriors and duffers and softball, soccer, and dodgeball-league heroes?

Advertisement

“They’re anxious to play, they’re chomping at the bit to get back out there,” said Sharon Brigham, CEO of Boston Ski and Sports Club, which placed 65 leagues, 700 teams, and about 5,000 players on pause in March because of COVID-19. “A lot of e-mails have been, ‘Hey, we know these are really difficult times and there might not be any new information yet, but just want to touch base to make sure I haven’t missed anything. Does this still look like a start date? Do you have everything from me that you need for our team?’

“I feel like when we get the green light to go, there’s going to be a stampede of folks that are excited to return back to that.”

BSSC said 170 leagues, 2,121 teams, and 19,694 players have been denied the likes of flag football, floor hockey, Ultimate Frisbee, softball, volleyball, and dodgeball. That translated to a high risk of adopting sedentary lifestyle habits. It left BSSC with a lot of downtime to fill, as well. It’s been trying hard to keep its members off the couch, even though one new BSSC activity, esports, is a natural for sofa-lovers.

“We didn’t want to switch the lights off and say, ‘OK, we’ll see you guys on the other side of this,’ ” said Ryan Walsh, BSSC marketing director. ”We’ve been trying to actively think of content we can put out there that’s relevant to our people now and connect them and share things with them — anything we can do with their workouts or their meal plans or keep them healthy for when sports can start up again, that’s kind of been our focus since all this shut down.”

Advertisement

One thing the stuck-at-home athletes have been doing is purchasing recreational goods.

According to recent retail studies from NPD marketing group, there’s been a year-to-year uptick in nearly all recreational sports segments. With low gas prices and closed gyms, there’s been double, some triple-digit increases in sales of sports goods, home fitness equipment, bicycles, soccer, lacrosse and hockey goals, golf nets and screens, and basketball hoops. Sales of camping basics, such as tents, and bike trailers, bike joggers, and hanging bike-hitch racks are all up, as well.

Two men prepared to use their inflatable boat on the Charles River in Cambridge. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

One would think with the pandemic-inspired running boom that running shoe retailers, such as New England-based Marathon Sports, would be capitalizing. But that hasn’t been the case so far. According to Dan Darcy, the company’s marketing director, with e-commerce not yet ramped up, sales plummeted some 95 percent when Marathon Sports’ 11 Massachusetts stores had to close in March.

As of last Monday, curbside pickup at those 11 stores was able to resume. Business overall is starting to pick up, said Darcy, and customer-service inquiries are at an all-time high.

Advertisement

“No one can get into the gyms, everyone is looking to the streets to get outside and stay active,” said Darcy. “People reaching out, trying to find out how they can get product, get shoes so they can get some advice on how they can start running.”

Marathon Sports has to distinguish itself from an industry behemoth such as Amazon, so it is leaning on its employees watching customers walk and run in order to understand their gait and landing quirks and make an informed running shoe recommendation.

The company is offering “virtual fitting” video chat sessions. Via Zoom, employees watch the customer walk before the employee points them to the recommended shoe.

“We go through our whole Right Fit process that they would normally do in stores — the only thing they can’t do is try the shoe on right there and then,” said Darcy. “But they can ask any questions. A lot of people are unsure how to start running and our staff really helps them with that. Probably about 60 percent of people who have been doing those are new to running at the moment.”

The postponement of April’s Boston Marathon not only ruined all Boston-area running shoe stores’ busiest weekend, but it mirrored the experience of much more modest and humbler road races.

From spring into late October, there’s not a weekend in New England without some kind of fun run, 5K, 10K, half-, or full marathon going on in New England. All those races have been postponed, but when it comes to rescheduling them, there’s only so much room on the fall calendar.

Advertisement

Anne Marie Winchester owns South Shore Race Management, which helps charity-based organizations in Plymouth County and Upper Cape put on some 50 road races a year and raise more than $200,000 a year. The pandemic has wiped out more than 15 already, and not all of them can be rescheduled.

The impact is costly.

“That’s some $50,000 to $60,000 we won’t raise this year in the six-week period between the middle of March and the middle of May,” said Winchester, who estimated more than $80,000 will not be raised.

Like other road race organizers, Winchester is turning to “virtual races,” where runners run on their own and report their runs and times via the honor system or log it in via a wearable fitness device.

When Governor Charlie Baker allowed golf courses to reopen May 7, it brought attention to one of the most popular recreational activities of them all. Lending itself well to social distancing and played outdoors, golf is in a position to lead and show other rec sports the way when it comes to reopening safely.

Yet that hasn’t been the case.

“Things are going fairly well, but i’m not going to say they’re normal yet because several of the guidelines are excessively restrictive,” said Jesse Menachem, CEO of Mass Golf, which oversees the Commonwealth’s 360 courses. All but two of them are up and running, said Menachem.

Advertisement

“The demand has been tremendous, courses have been extremely busy, but the tee-time intervals [15 minutes] are restricting capacity, so it’s about 60 percent capacity and our staffing is limited,” he said.

Some initial restrictions have been lifted, such as one-person golf carts, but others, such as no driving ranges and practice facilities, keep golf from setting the standard when it comes to the return of recreational sports.

“We’re optimistic that this is a tremendous opportunity for the industry to get lapsed golfers back into the game or new golfers into the game,” said Menachem. “Your softball leagues and basketball leagues really can’t happen for some time and for junior golf, a lot of summer camps are being closed, a lot of those types of youth sports activities are going to take time to open, so being that golf is deemed ‘safe’ as a recreational activity, we feel this is a tremendous option for individuals to consider.

“When some of these guidelines are lifted we know we can [capitalize].”

Until then, golfing is going to remain stuck in a lower gear than it’s used to — just like all of us amateur and pro athletes.





Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeSilvermanBB