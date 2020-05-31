Body of 15-year-old missing swimmer found after water search off Yarmouth

The body of a 15-year-old boy was recovered in the water off Yarmouth late Saturday night, according to the US Coast Guard.
The teenager was swimming with friends in the Bass River around 8 p.m. Saturday night when he began to struggle and went under the water, according to Coast Guard spokeswoman Briana Carter.
The State Police dive team responded around 8:30 p.m., said spokesman David Procopio. State Environmental Police also responded to assist local authorities in the search in the Dennis-Yarmouth area. A Coast Guard helicopter was deployed to aid the search, according to Carter, as well as a 24-foot response boat from Station Chatham.
The teenager was found by a dive team under the water at about 11 p.m., Carter said.
State Police detectives assigned to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office are assisting with the investigation, Procopio said.