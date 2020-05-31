Body of juvenile male recovered off Yarmouth, State Police say

A body of a juvenile male was recovered in the water off Yarmouth late Saturday night, according to State Police.

The State Police dive team responded to a report of a person in the water off Highbank Bridge around 8:30 p.m., said spokesman David Procopio. State Environmental Police also responded to assist local authorities in the search in the Dennis-Yarmouth area.

State Police detectives assigned to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office are also assisting with the investigation, Procopio said.