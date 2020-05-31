Body of juvenile male recovered off Yarmouth, State Police say

A body of a juvenile male was recovered in the water off Yarmouth late Saturday night, according to State Police.
The State Police dive team responded to a report of a person in the water off Highbank Bridge around 8:30 p.m., said spokesman David Procopio. State Environmental Police also responded to assist local authorities in the search in the Dennis-Yarmouth area.
State Police detectives assigned to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office are also assisting with the investigation, Procopio said.
Details of the recovery were not yet known, Procopio said around midnight Saturday.
The US Coast Guard launched a 24-foot rescue boat from its station in Chatham, as well a helicopter to aid in the search, according to Coast Guard spokesperson Briana Carter. Carter said she had no more information about the recovery.
Advertisement
Yarmouth and Dennis public safety officials were not immediately available for comment. No further information was available.