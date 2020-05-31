In the campaign for voters’ attention, Kennedy and Markey are losing to coronavirus. They have three months to change that.

With traditional stumping severely curtailed, Kennedy and Markey have both struggled to stay relevant at a time when voters’ attention is consumed by the pandemic that has killed more than 100,000 Americans and the social dislocation and deep economic pain it has wrought and now by a wave of intense and sometimes violent protests fueled by the killings of Black people by police. And it’s hard to know who will actually show up to vote in the Sept. 1 primary, given the continued threat of the virus — and the potential of widespread mail-in balloting. All of which is making it difficult to know where the race actually stands, political analysts say.

But the drama of Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III challenging Senator Edward J. Markey for the Democratic nomination has been little match for the coronavirus.

Theirs was one of the hottest Senate primary races in the country. A wavy-haired heir of America’s most royal political family — a Kennedy! — taking on an incumbent who has been in Massachusetts elected office since 1973.

The result is a contest that was supposed to be fun, but feels anything but, even, it seems, to the candidates themselves. They can’t meet voters or hold rallies. Campaign life is an almost endless series of Zoom calls, unfolding amid endless heartbreaking tragedy that makes it hard for anything else to break through.

Campaigning is being “out on the pavement, it is high-fives and handshakes, fist bumps, it is house parties and rallies and coffees and just sitting down and talking to people and listening," Kennedy said in an interview with the Globe. "But you have to be there to do that. And it’s really hard to be there when you can’t leave your attic.”

Markey and Kennedy will have their best chance to recapture voters’ attention Monday at 7 p.m., when the two candidates face off — at a safe distance — in a live televised debate broadcast from Western Mass News in Springfield.

While the debate is the closest thing to normal the race has seen in awhile, the world of COVID-19 will continue to hamper both campaigns, political insiders say.

“There’s a certain exhaustion factor that people are facing," said Sheila Irvin, chairwoman of the Berkshire Democratic Brigades, a countywide organization.

Democratic activists are, of course, still paying attention to the Massachusetts primary race, and working for their preferred candidate.

But the pandemic has overwhelmed people with worry about the virus and the economy, Irvin said. What’s more, the stakes for the 2020 election seem higher than ever, leading activists to redouble their work on races to unseat Republican incumbents, including Senator Susan Collins in nearby Maine, that could help Democrats win control of the Senate, she said.

“That kind of pushes the intensity that this race could have had, under different circumstances, to the side," said Irvin.

Still, even with the lockdown, the Massachusetts primary has produced some modest heat. Kennedy has sharpened his criticism of Markey not spending enough time in Massachusetts. In an April TV interview, Kennedy said the Malden Democrat — who has long faced accusations he actually lives primarily in a house he owns with his wife in Maryland, not his childhood house in Malden — hadn’t done enough to help hard-hit communities in the state.

“When you look at the communities that have been most affected by this virus, communities like Chelsea, like Lawrence, like Brockton and Revere . . . Senator Markey’s leadership has not been present or effective at trying to lift these communities up, hear those voices, and actually fight for them, as I have," Kennedy said in an interview with WBZ-TV.

Markey’s campaign hit back in a digital ad, accusing Kennedy of “playing politics with the coronavirus" and calling his “attacks way out of line.” His campaign also has claimed in fund-raising e-mails that Kennedy is trying to “buy his way to victory," after the Newton Democrat went up earlier this month with a $1.2 million TV buy.

And yet in interviews last week, with three months left to go in the race, neither candidate had honed their key message: how they’re different from the other guy.

Asked to lay out some shortcomings in how Markey has responded to the crisis, Kennedy broke into a fast-moving ramble of what he’s been working on, rather than a tight list of contrasts.

Along the way, he pointed to the very public push he has made for Massachusetts to adopt a universal vote-by-mail program so people don’t have to choose between voting and staying healthy, arguing he has been far more active on the issue than Markey.

But other criticisms had a fuzzy, focus group-tested quality to them.

Kennedy said that the economic and racial disparities laid bare by the pandemic had crystalized for him the reasons he got into the race. “Because you’re going to need leadership to fight your way through it. And I do respect Senator Markey and I respect the contributions he’s made, but the fact is that this virus has exposed the failures of some of the judgment and decisions that Washington has had over the course of the past several decades ... and I don’t think that is going to change with more of the same.”

Markey just dodged the question.

“I believe there’s a clear difference in the leadership I have been showing for the state and during the crisis. And I think we will see that at the debate,” said Markey. Pressed for a single example, he would only say “that’s what the debate will be about.”

Kennedy entered the race eight months ago with a 14-point lead over Markey, according to a Suffolk University/Boston Globe poll a few weeks before he officially declared. The 39-year-old challenger has lost much of that ground, with a Globe poll in early March showing the race within the margin of error.

Whoever prevails in the primary will face the victor of the Republican primary in the Nov. 3 general election.

Yet Markey remains remarkably undefined in the minds of voters, given his 43 years in Washington, several analysts said. While he’s beloved by many of the party’s core activists, the virus has complicated his ability to win over the rest of the electorate.

Numerous Democratic insiders, including Markey allies, said the cancellation of the state party’s May 30 convention was a blow. The Malden Democrat was widely expected to win a large majority of votes; Markey’s campaign had focused intently on organizing at the hundreds of town caucuses around the state, and the longtime party activists who would have attended the nominating convention support Markey.

A win, especially over a Kennedy, they said, would have produced a wave of positive press coverage and laid the groundwork for the rest of the campaign.

“Markey was planning to get his message out this summer, and that’s been made a lot more difficult,” said Shannon Jenkins, a professor of political science at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth.

And while Markey started the race with slightly more cash than Kennedy, the Newton Democrat has the money advantage now, both because he’s raised more and spent slightly less than Markey. Kennedy ended March with $1.8 million more cash on hand than Markey, for a total of $6.2 million. Markey ended the quarter with $4.4 million.

Kennedy’s fund-raising success has allowed him to release a substantial TV buy in May, and his campaign intends to stay on TV through the end of the primary. The Markey campaign has not indicated when it will hit the airwaves, though one Markey ally predicted the campaign would wait until August, when voters are likely to be most focused on the race.

"You’ll hear more about that in the coming weeks,” Markey told the Globe.

Some analysts see Kennedy’s TV presence as a significant advantage given that the virus has cut off many traditional campaign tools. And voters, stuck at home and watching more TV than ever, are a captive audience these days.

Since the candidates are so similar in their views, “you need money to create the illusion of difference,” said John Cluverius, a political science professor at the University of Massachusetts Lowell. “If you can’t explain the differences of this race in less than a sentence, you have to explain it over and over to voters.”

But other observers believe money and TV ads aren’t going to work if Kennedy doesn’t better explain why voters should ditch Markey for him.

“What the ad does not do is state a rationale for Kennedy’s candidacy and that’s his imperative in the race," said Steve Murphy, a veteran Democratic strategist and managing partner at the Virginia-based consulting firm MVAR Media. He is unaffiliated with either campaign.

He expressed skepticism that ads, on TV or digital, would be more or less important in the wake of coronavirus. “In the end, the entire campaign has to answer the question for voters whether Massachusetts needs a new senator, or is Markey doing what Democrats and independents want.”





Victoria McGrane