Clergy to congregants: ‘The anguish and anger of death, whether by virus or by violence by those sworn to protect us, still rages’

“Who knew that another Black man, George Floyd, would be uttering those same words as another white police officer knelt on his neck for eight long, deadly minutes?” Hammond said.

But in an “utterly incredible week” that began with our nation crossing the threshold of more than 100,000 people dead from COVID-19, and concluded with cities literally and figuratively on fire, those same dying words were resurrected, Hammond said.

“We thought the words, ‘I can’t breathe,' were part of history," said the Rev. Ray Hammond, of Bethel AME Church in Jamaica Plain, Sunday morning in a somber nod to the dying words last week and in 2014 of Black men killed by white police officers.

Advertisement

The words “I can’t breathe” become a rallying cry among protesters after the July 17, 2014 death of Eric Garner at the hands of a white police officer in Staten Island, N.Y. Garner uttered those words while in a chokehold applied by NYPD Officer Daniel Pantaleo. Garner’s killing also was captured on video.

From virtual pulpits around the region, clergy acknowledged the shock and pain brought on by witnessing a Minneapolis officer, Derek Chauvin, allegedly squeeze the breath out of a man begging for his life, while at least three fellow officers stood by and the death was caught on camera.

The video of Chauvin killing Floyd has ignited night after night of fiery, violent protest and an escalating militarized police response. The 44-year-old police officer was fired, then arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Another protest was scheduled for Sunday night in Boston. At 6:30 p.m. protesters gathered at Nubian Square in Roxbury to march the four miles to the State House.

“The anguish and anger of death, whether by virus or by violence by those sworn to protect us, still rages,” Hammond said.

Advertisement

But when forces “stick together, avalanches of justice can sweep aside long-entrenched structures of oppression and wickedness,” he told his congregation.

Mark Booker, senior minister at the historic Park Street Church at Tremont Street, where abolitionist William Lloyd Garrison took the pulpit on July 4, 1823 to give his first antislavery address, preached the continued and constant work of undoing divisions and “listening, learning, and empathizing” with one another.

“More work must be done,” Booker said. “We must continue to work in Jesus’ name to eradicate the lie of racism in our hearts, from our church, from our nation and our world.”

Sunday marked the Christian holiday of Pentecost, a commemoration of the Holy Spirit’s descent upon the Apostles and other followers of Jesus Christ, 49 days after Easter Sunday.

Booker reminded his listeners that the spirit of the holiday is unity and understanding, dissolving walls and differences.

“On this day of Pentecost, we remember the spirit brings together people from every tribe, from every nation, and all peoples and all languages,” Booker said.

From the perspective of the pastor at the Trinity Church in Copley Square, Pentecost this year was being celebrated in a state of “Pente-chaos.”

“To me this year, Pentecost sounds like terrifying chaos,” said the Rev. Patrick Ward.

“Ten weeks into COVID-19 and we don’t yet know the shape of our life to come,” he said. “Millions are unemployed, and most searingly this week, millions of Americans have witnessed the death in Minnesota of an uncharged and handcuffed Black Man, George Floyd, his throat beneath the knee of a white police officer.”

Advertisement

“We can’t hear, ‘I can’t breathe,' the last words of George Floyd without recalling that these were the very last words of Eric Garner on Staten Island ... under similar circumstances,” Ward said.

“Who can breathe just now in America?” Ward asked. “And who, literally or figuratively, cannot?”

Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com or 617-929-1579. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.