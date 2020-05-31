These photos show just how many people took to Boston streets Sunday to protest the death of George Floyd

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Boston on Sunday to protest against the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck for several minutes. Here are photos from Sunday’s Boston demonstrations. Hundreds of protesters in Dudley Square demanded justice for George Floyd. Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff Protesters in Dudley Square on Sunday. Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff Hundreds of protesters in Dudley Square. Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff The crowd in Dudley Square. Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff Hundreds of protesters in front of Boston Police Station District 2 demanded justice for George Floyd. Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff Earlier Sunday, the leaders of a large group of protesters are pictured as they marched from Nubian Square to Boston Police Headquarters. They were led by local religious leaders including members of the Boston Baptist Ministers Conference, Black Ministerial Alliance, Ministers in Action and the Massachusetts Council of Churches. According to a post on Facebook by the organizers, the demonstration was to pray for all the hurt and brokenhearted, to protest the continued killing of Black people, and to call forth justice. Jim Davis/Globe Staff The group marched from Nubian Square to Boston Police Headquarters. Jim Davis/Globe Staff A large group of protesters marched from Nubian Square on Malcolm X Boulevard towards Boston Police Headquarters. Jim Davis/Globe Staff People dropped to their knees during the demonstration. Jim Davis/Globe Staff One of the hundreds of protesters standing in the middle of the street at Government Center during a rally Sunday sponsored by the Youth of Greater Boston to demand justice for George Floyd. Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff Protesters in Government Center. Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff Boston police patrolled the streets on bicycles as protesters demonstrated Sunday. Steven Senne/Associated Press Protesters demonstrated Sunday. Steven Senne/Associated Press Protester Christina Aiello, of Boston, displayed a placard as she stood in an intersection Sunday. Steven Senne/Associated Press An officer stood at the ready Sunday as a throng gathered in front of the Boston Police District 2 Neighborhood Station in protest over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff Many businesses in Boston, including the Chanel store on Newbury Street, were boarding up their storefronts in anticipation of possible damage being done by protesters. Jim Davis/Globe Staff The Apple store on Boylston Street boarded up its storefront. Jim Davis/Globe Staff A throng gathered in front of the Boston Police District 2 Neighborhood Station in protest over the killing of George Floyd. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff Meg Groff, 16, of Newburyport, had "Don't Shoot, I Can't Breathe" written on her legs. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff Protesters in front of the Boston Police District 2 Neighborhood Station. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff A'naja Wilson, 16, of Newton, screamed the chant "No Justice!" The crowd responded "No Peace!" Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff Hundreds of protesters in Dudley Square demanded justice for George Floyd. Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff
