These photos show just how many people took to Boston streets Sunday to protest the death of George Floyd

By Jaclyn Reiss Globe Staff,Updated May 31, 2020, 20 minutes ago
Hundreds of protesters gathered at Government Center Sunday.
Hundreds of protesters gathered at Government Center Sunday.Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Boston on Sunday to protest against the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck for several minutes.

Here are photos from Sunday’s Boston demonstrations.

Hundreds of protesters in Dudley Square demanded justice for George Floyd.
Hundreds of protesters in Dudley Square demanded justice for George Floyd.Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff
Protesters in Dudley Square on Sunday.
Protesters in Dudley Square on Sunday. Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff
Hundreds of protesters in Dudley Square.
Hundreds of protesters in Dudley Square.Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff
The crowd in Dudley Square.
The crowd in Dudley Square. Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff
Hundreds of protesters in front of Boston Police Station District 2 demanded justice for George Floyd.
Hundreds of protesters in front of Boston Police Station District 2 demanded justice for George Floyd.Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff



Earlier Sunday, the leaders of a large group of protesters are pictured as they marched from Nubian Square to Boston Police Headquarters. They were led by local religious leaders including members of the Boston Baptist Ministers Conference, Black Ministerial Alliance, Ministers in Action and the Massachusetts Council of Churches. According to a post on Facebook by the organizers, the demonstration was to pray for all the hurt and brokenhearted, to protest the continued killing of Black people, and to call forth justice.
Earlier Sunday, the leaders of a large group of protesters are pictured as they marched from Nubian Square to Boston Police Headquarters. They were led by local religious leaders including members of the Boston Baptist Ministers Conference, Black Ministerial Alliance, Ministers in Action and the Massachusetts Council of Churches. According to a post on Facebook by the organizers, the demonstration was to pray for all the hurt and brokenhearted, to protest the continued killing of Black people, and to call forth justice.Jim Davis/Globe Staff


The group marched from Nubian Square to Boston Police Headquarters.
The group marched from Nubian Square to Boston Police Headquarters. Jim Davis/Globe Staff
A large group of protesters marched from Nubian Square on Malcolm X Boulevard towards Boston Police Headquarters.
A large group of protesters marched from Nubian Square on Malcolm X Boulevard towards Boston Police Headquarters. Jim Davis/Globe Staff
People dropped to their knees during the demonstration.
People dropped to their knees during the demonstration. Jim Davis/Globe Staff
One of the hundreds of protesters standing in the middle of the street at Government Center during a rally Sunday sponsored by the Youth of Greater Boston to demand justice for George Floyd.
One of the hundreds of protesters standing in the middle of the street at Government Center during a rally Sunday sponsored by the Youth of Greater Boston to demand justice for George Floyd.Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff
Protesters in Government Center.
Protesters in Government Center. Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff
Boston police patrolled the streets on bicycles as protesters demonstrated Sunday.
Boston police patrolled the streets on bicycles as protesters demonstrated Sunday.Steven Senne/Associated Press
Protesters demonstrated Sunday.
Protesters demonstrated Sunday.Steven Senne/Associated Press
Protester Christina Aiello, of Boston, displayed a placard as she stood in an intersection Sunday.
Protester Christina Aiello, of Boston, displayed a placard as she stood in an intersection Sunday.Steven Senne/Associated Press
An officer stood at the ready Sunday as a throng gathered in front of the Boston Police District 2 Neighborhood Station in protest over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
An officer stood at the ready Sunday as a throng gathered in front of the Boston Police District 2 Neighborhood Station in protest over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff
Many businesses in Boston, including the Chanel store on Newbury Street, were boarding up their storefronts in anticipation of possible damage being done by protesters.
Many businesses in Boston, including the Chanel store on Newbury Street, were boarding up their storefronts in anticipation of possible damage being done by protesters.Jim Davis/Globe Staff


The Apple store on Boylston Street boarded up its storefront.
The Apple store on Boylston Street boarded up its storefront. Jim Davis/Globe Staff


A throng gathered in front of the Boston Police District 2 Neighborhood Station in protest over the killing of George Floyd.
A throng gathered in front of the Boston Police District 2 Neighborhood Station in protest over the killing of George Floyd.Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff
Meg Groff, 16, of Newburyport, had "Don't Shoot, I Can't Breathe" written on her legs.
Meg Groff, 16, of Newburyport, had "Don't Shoot, I Can't Breathe" written on her legs. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff
Protesters in front of the Boston Police District 2 Neighborhood Station.
Protesters in front of the Boston Police District 2 Neighborhood Station.Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff
A'naja Wilson, 16, of Newton, screamed the chant "No Justice!" The crowd responded "No Peace!"
A'naja Wilson, 16, of Newton, screamed the chant "No Justice!" The crowd responded "No Peace!"Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff
Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss