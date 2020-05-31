Photos: Demonstrators, police clash across nation in another night of protests

During the fifth straight night of protests over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in police custody, protesters in at least 75 major cities set police cars ablaze and looted stores as mayors declared curfews and the National Guard was deployed. Demonstrators also reached the gates of the White House.
Squad cars had been set on fire in Philadelphia, stores were looted in Los Angeles, police officers in Richmond, Va., were injured and hospitalized, and at least one person was killed in Indianapolis, where a deputy police chief said the department had received so many reports of shots fired that they had lost count. On Sunday morning, the authorities were still sorting through the smoldering wreckage as the vast scope of the unrest came into sharper focus.
Advertisement
Protests first erupted Tuesday, a day after Floyd’s death in a confrontation with police captured on widely circulated bystander video. On the video, Floyd can be seen pleading and saying “I can’t breathe” as Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, presses his knee against his neck.
Chicsgo is just as bad @RobertDeNiroUS: "It's not a scene from the movie 'Joker'... it's New York just a few minutes ago. #GeorgeFloydProtests pic.twitter.com/W2m1uWayxJ”— John Cusack (@johncusack) May 31, 2020
This is video of 5 cars on fire in downtown Grand Rapids right now. pic.twitter.com/oxqsGQClvL— alexaskonieski (@AlexaSkonieski) May 31, 2020
Law enforcement in armored trucks moving up Virginia Street in downtown Reno pic.twitter.com/2sR0p4Cv02— Daniel Rothberg (@danielrothberg) May 31, 2020
BREAKING: Cops just started tear gassing the #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd protestor in front of the White House—and immediately got a taste of their own medicine as a cannister was hurled right back at them pic.twitter.com/4O5FugTzPo— Wyatt Reed (@wyattreed13) May 31, 2020
Information from the Boston Globe’s wire service was used in this report.
Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follower her on Twitter @brittbowker.