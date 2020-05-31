Photos: Demonstrators, police clash across nation in another night of protests

During the fifth straight night of protests over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in police custody, protesters in at least 75 major cities set police cars ablaze and looted stores as mayors declared curfews and the National Guard was deployed. Demonstrators also reached the gates of the White House.

Squad cars had been set on fire in Philadelphia, stores were looted in Los Angeles, police officers in Richmond, Va., were injured and hospitalized, and at least one person was killed in Indianapolis, where a deputy police chief said the department had received so many reports of shots fired that they had lost count. On Sunday morning, the authorities were still sorting through the smoldering wreckage as the vast scope of the unrest came into sharper focus.