Photos: Demonstrators, police clash across nation in another night of protests

By Brittany Bowker Globe Staff,Updated May 31, 2020, an hour ago
Photographers took pictures of a burning police car in Brooklyn.
Photographers took pictures of a burning police car in Brooklyn.

During the fifth straight night of protests over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in police custody, protesters in at least 75 major cities set police cars ablaze and looted stores as mayors declared curfews and the National Guard was deployed. Demonstrators also reached the gates of the White House.

Squad cars had been set on fire in Philadelphia, stores were looted in Los Angeles, police officers in Richmond, Va., were injured and hospitalized, and at least one person was killed in Indianapolis, where a deputy police chief said the department had received so many reports of shots fired that they had lost count. On Sunday morning, the authorities were still sorting through the smoldering wreckage as the vast scope of the unrest came into sharper focus.

Protests first erupted Tuesday, a day after Floyd’s death in a confrontation with police captured on widely circulated bystander video. On the video, Floyd can be seen pleading and saying “I can’t breathe” as Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, presses his knee against his neck.

A protester stood on a burning police vehicle during a protest in Los Angeles over the death of George Floyd.
A protester stood on a burning police vehicle during a protest in Los Angeles over the death of George Floyd.
Protesters were held down during a night of clashes between protesters and Detroit Police Officers.
Protesters were held down during a night of clashes between protesters and Detroit Police Officers.
Police officers fire rubber bullets in Los Angeles.
Police officers fire rubber bullets in Los Angeles.


Information from the Boston Globe’s wire service was used in this report.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follower her on Twitter @brittbowker.