Residents, visitors will eventually return to the MBTA, convention center, chamber chief says

“At some point those million people will return,” Rooney said, referring to the T. “The issues that the T had in term of investment will all be there. We can’t keep our eye off the ball ... in the long term.”

That was the message from James Rooney, president and chief executive officer of the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce, who spoke Sunday on the “OTR” public affairs show on WCVB-TV.

Even as the coronavirus pandemic has changed expectations about how and when people will eventually gather in large crowds, plans to expand and improve the MBTA and the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center should be not be abandoned.

On the South Boston convention center, which has been used as a field hospital to treat patients with COVID-19 in recent weeks, Rooney said he was optimistic that Boston will eventually be able to draw large convention business.

"Gatherings in large crowds, specifically conventions, won’t come back immediately, he said. “But I still believe in Boston’s ability to compete.”

Rooney spoke on the eve of new guidance allowing Boston companies to return some employees to offices across the city Monday. But, he said, many will take it even slower.

Some employers, listening to their workers’ concern about the availability of child care and their worry about riding public transportation, are opting to keep them working from home through Labor Day and perhaps beyond.

“No two businesses are alike,” he said. “They’re all thinking about the application of technology, all thinking about work from home.”

One CEO, he said, told him she was thinking in terms of “Governor Plus 30” — a plan by which she’d add 30 days to whatever Governor Charlie Baker allowed.

Rooney, a member of Mayor Martin J. Walsh’s advisory board on reopening the city economy, said the concern that most keeps him up at night is the fate of the state’s small businesses, including those owned by minorities and women. The longer the crisis continues, he said, the more they risk never returning.

Still, he expressed confidence in the ability of the state’s restaurant sector to effectively keep employees and customers safe, once they are allowed to reopen. “I’ve had a lot of conversations with the restaurant community,” he said. “They have a very good plan.”

Baker announced last week that restaurants across the state might be allowed to reopen as early as June 8, should the state avoid any spikes in COVID-19 cases or other health metrics. But, he said, for the foreseeable future, only outdoor dining would be allowed.

Rooney also lamented the cancellation of the Boston Marathon, which had been postponed until fall.

“This decision was tough,” he said, noting that the Marathon draws hundreds of thousands of people to the state and generates millions of dollars in economic activity.

And he demurred when asked if would consider a run for public office in the future.

“No, I don’t think a lot about that at all," he said. "I don’t envy the position people like the mayor and the governor are in right now.”

Felice Belman can be reached at felice.belman@globe.com.