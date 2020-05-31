Mass. reports 78 new coronavirus deaths as number of cases closes in on 100,000

There were 78 new deaths attributed to the coronavirus, the state reported Sunday afternoon, bringing the death toll in Massachusetts to 6,846, while the number of cases of COVID-19 closed in on 100,000.

The state Department of Public Health also reported 664 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, increasing the total number of cases here to 96,965.

Data released by the state Sunday showed declines in the overall number of people battling the disease. The state’s seven-day weighted average of positive test rates dipped to 7.1 percent as of Saturday, continuing a decline that goes back to at least May 1, when it was 16.6 percent, according to the state.