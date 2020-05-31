Three protests against George Floyd killing are planned for Boston on Sunday

In a video recording that seized the nation’s attention, Floyd repeatedly pleaded with police. “I can’t breathe," he said.

The protests will be held at Boston Police Headquarters, at City Hall, and at the Massachusetts State House. They would follow five nights of protests nationwide against the May 25 death of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck.

After protests have sprung up across the country following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis early last week, three local demonstrations planned for Sunday are intended to honor Floyd and oppose violence against Black Americans, according to organizers.

In many demonstrations in Boston and elsewhere, protesters have echoed Floyd’s words in their demands, and over the past several days, protests in dozens of cities have resulted in more than 1,500 arrests. In some cases, those protests have turned violent, with reports of riots and fires in places like Los Angeles and New York.

That violence led some Boston merchants to prepare Sunday: In Downtown Crossing, workers could be seen boarding up windows at several stores, including Macy’s and 7-Eleven, ahead of the planned protests.

A group of local religious leaders said they will hold a Prayer Protest March starting at 3 p.m. Sunday from the police station in Nubian Square to Boston police headquarters. The participants include members of the Boston Baptist Ministers Conference, Black Ministerial Alliance, Ministers in Action, and the Massachusetts Council of Churches.) -- will march in full clergy attire.

The demonstration is “to pray for all the hurt and broken-hearted, to protest the continued killing of black people, and to call forth justice in our city, our Commonwealth, and our Nation,” organizers said in a Facebook post.

On Friday, Boston police clashed with protesters outside the police station on Harrison Avenue in the South End. Four officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said, and police arrested 11 people, including three outside the station in Nubian Square.

Also at 3 p.m., high school students will lead a Justice for George Floyd demonstration at Government Center, according to one of the organizers, said 15-year-old Elliot Lazarova-Weng, a sophomore at Brookline High School.

“We recognize that most of these cases go unheard, whether they have footage on camera or not, and we believe that it is up to the people to bring justice to our Black brothers and sisters, when the justice system itself cannot,” he said in an e-mail to the Globe. “While this protest is in the name of George Floyd, our focus today is not only on him, but on the entire Black Lives Matter movement. As students, we believe it is up to the youth to lead the world to justice.”

And beginning at 6:30 p.m. in Nubian Square, participants in a Black Lives Matter Protest are expected to march from that neighborhood to the State House, according to an online flyer for the event.

“No justice no peace,” the flyer reads. “Time to wake Boston up.”

Some local groups sounded a note of caution in public posts about the latter protest. The NAACP Boston Branch said on Facebook that they had been listed as a “co-signer” of the protest, which was not correct.

“The NAACP Boston has no affiliation with and is not a co-sponsor of this protest,” the organization said Saturday.

The local NAACP said it had been in contact with the protest organizers and they indicated that they were interested in a peaceful event. The civil rights organization said it supported the energy of young people in the community and is encouraged by their leadership.

“We also know that we must remain vigilant at this time to verify, confirm and vet any and all demonstrations/protests before deciding to participate,” the NAACP said. “There are reports from across the country of protest infiltration by individuals who are not associated with organized marches seeking only to be destructive. Be on alert. Be on alert good people.”

In separate statements, Black Lives Matter Boston and Bikes Not Bombs said they did not help organize the protest.

“BLM Boston has connected with organizers of this event and will support where possible,” Black Lives Matter Boston said on Facebook. “Folx can feel free to show up and participate safely and observing as much as possible social distancing and personal and collective safety. Protect each other!”

Bikes Not Bombs said on Twitter that “we agree with what the organizers appear to stand for and wish attendees all the best moving forward.”

Across the country, public health officials have sounded the alarm that the protests could trigger a resurgence of the coronavirus.

In Boston, C. Robert Horsburgh, chairman of Boston University’s epidemiology department, said there are certainly risks for transmitting the virus wherever there is crowding.

“This can be mitigated by wearing masks. I hope both protesters and police will be wearing masks,” Horsburgh said in an e-mail. “I don’t see any COVID-specific issues related to crowd control or other police action, except for close contact when masks are not being worn.”

Organizers for all three events in Boston have asked participants to wear masks and be mindful to maintain social distancing.

Since Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis, police officer Derek Chauvin, who put his knee to Floyd’s neck, was fired, along with three other officers. On Friday, Chauvin was arrested and charged in Floyd’s death.

The FBI has launched an investigation into Floyd’s death.

Laura Crimaldi of the Globe staff and Globe correspondents Lucas Phillips and Abigail Feldman contributed to this report.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.