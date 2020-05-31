Minnesota attorney general to assist in George Floyd case

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota prosecutor who charged a police officer with murder in the death of George Floyd said Sunday that he asked the state’s attorney general to assist in the case.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced that he asked Attorney General Keith Ellison to assist in cases arising from the death of Floyd, who died after Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee onto Floyd’s neck while Floyd pleaded with him, saying he couldn’t breathe.

“There have been recent developments in the facts of the case where the help and expertise of the Attorney General would be valuable,” Freeman said. He did not elaborate.