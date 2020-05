Trump’s comments aren’t helping, say mayors of Atlanta and Washington, D.C.

“He’s making it worse. This is not about using military force. This is about where we are in America,” Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” “He should just sometimes stop talking.”

Trump tweeted on Saturday that “liberal” U.S. governors and mayors must get tougher on protesters or the federal government will step in “and that includes using the unlimited power of our Military.”

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump’s recent comments on fallout from the death of a black Minnesota man in police custody have hurt more than helped, said the mayor of two cities rocked by violent protests this weekend.

Muriel Bowser, the mayor of Washington, D.C., was criticized by Trump on Saturday in a tweet. The president said she had not allowed city police to help quell protests at the White House the night before -- although the Secret Service said Washington’s police were on hand to help.

“The president has a responsibility to help calm the nation,” Bowser said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “He can start by not sending divisive tweets that are meant to hearken to the segregationist past of our country.”

At a Saturday press conference, Bowser singled out Trump’s tweet about “the most vicious dogs” guarding the White House. That was “no subtle reminder to African-Americans of segregationists that let dogs out on women, children and innocent people in the South,” Bowser said.

Atlanta and Washington are among the cities where about 5,000 National Guard soldiers and airmen are currently activated, with another 2,000 on standby. In all, guard personnel have been deployed in 15 states plus the District of Columbia.

In addition to his tweets, Trump spoke at length about the protests in Florida on Saturday, when he attended the first launch of astronauts into orbit from U.S. soil since 2011.

The president struck the tough law-and-order tone used during his 2016 campaign, vowing that his administration would end what he called “mob violence” in U.S. cities.

“There will be no anarchy,” Trump said. “Civilization must be cherished, defended and protected. The voices of law-abiding citizens must be heard, and heard very loudly.”

Robert O’Brien, Trump’s national security adviser, hedged on Sunday when asked if the president plans an Oval Office speech to Americans about recent events.

“Whether he has an address from the Oval or he speaks to the press, he’s accessible and will continue to be accessible to the country and give his views on these events,” O’Brien said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”